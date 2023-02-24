On February 24, the Shanghai Digital Innovation Conference was held, with the theme of digital intelligence “Half Ma Su River”, empowering the future of the city.

At the meeting, the founder of 360 GroupZhou Hongyi delivered a keynote speech on the development of ChatGPT——ChatGPT set off a new industrial revolution, and mankind is facing the ultimate challenge.

Zhou Hongyi said,ChatGPT is not a chat robot, nor is it a next-generation search engine, nor can it be simply equated with AIGC artificial intelligence generation technology.He believes that ChatGPT is the singularity of the development of general artificial intelligence and the upcoming inflection point of strong artificial intelligence, and will mark the arrival of an industrial revolution beyond the Internet. At present, the “nonsense” displayed by ChatGPT just reflects its intelligence, marking that it has a certain cognitive ability, understanding and certain judgment.

Zhou Hongyi believes that,ChatGPT has the potential to become the operating system of the new era and become a digital “power plant”, access to thousands of industries in the form of SaaS services, all digital systems and various industries are worth redoing with ChatGPT. Regarding the popularity of ChatGPT, Zhou Hongyi emphasized that we should not only focus on OpenAI, ignoring the huge role played by Microsoft. It complements OpenAI in computing power, data capture, engineering product experience, commercialization, and scene exploration. and other important capabilities.

Zhou Hongyi summarized the success of ChatGPT into five points, which are openness, long-term spirit, industrialized company involvement, and user traffic feedback. The industry-university-research cooperation model between OpenAI and Microsoft provides a successful model for China to develop related technologies.

He thinks China must catch up, in the technical dimension, focusing on the “four majors and one strong”, that is, large models, big data, large computing power, large annotations, and strong algorithms. In the data dimension, we should vigorously develop five types of data including open source data, public data, private data, open data, and crowdfunding data.

Based on the example of cooperation between OpenAI and Microsoft, Zhou Hongyi believes that China’s development of ChatGPT-related technologies must first be open and data interconnected. Secondly, all sectors of industry, academia and research must work together to avoid repeated wheel creation. Again, open source is needed, and the open source community should be used to concentrate strength do big things. At the same time, the demographic dividend needs to be utilized to make ChatGPT trainers the next hot job. Finally, Zhou Hongyi emphasized that we must take the SaaS route, so that GPT technology can be involved in all walks of life with a low threshold.In two or three years, my country is expected to achieve a relatively good follow-up level in terms of ChatGPT-related technologies

For the development trend of ChatGPT,Zhou Hongyi believes that sooner or later ChatGPT will have self-awareness and the ability to self-evolve, bringing a crisis of destruction to mankind.

Of course, this premise is that human beings can achieve energy freedom, otherwise the problem of low energy utilization will limit the development of artificial intelligence technology for a long time. Finally, Zhou Hongyi emphasized that it is imperative for my country to develop ChatGPT related technologies, because not developing is the biggest insecurity.