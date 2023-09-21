Zoimé Álvarez Rubio Appointed as President of the Association of Banks of Puerto Rico

The Association of Banks of Puerto Rico (ABPR) has announced the appointment of Zoimé Álvarez Rubio as the new president and main executive officer of the organization. Álvarez Rubio, who previously served as the executive vice president of the ABPR, will now lead the entity that represents and brings together the commercial banks of the island.

The appointment of Álvarez Rubio was confirmed by the Board of Directors of the ABPR, which consists of prominent figures in the banking industry such as Ignacio Álvarez, Aurelio Alemán, CPA Ángel Sáez, Maritza Abadía, and César Vertiz.

Expressing her gratitude, Álvarez Rubio stated, “As a banking industry professional, I am honored to assume the presidency of the ABPR; an entity that has allowed me to work in a pillar industry for the economy of Puerto Rico for the past eight years.”

She also acknowledged the progressive decisions made by the Board of Directors, including her appointment as the first woman to hold the position of executive vice president, and now her promotion to the presidency of the Association.

Starting October 1st, the new board will be led by Aurelio Alemán as the president, César Vertiz as the vice president, and Maritza Abadía as the treasurer for the next two years.

Álvarez Rubio reaffirmed her commitment to the financial sector in Puerto Rico and emphasized the importance of collaboration among various sectors to foster the economic development of the island. She stated, “Commercial banking will continue to focus on being a facilitating industry in the search for alternatives. This is to strengthen the island’s position as a solid destination for business and investment, and to continue serving Puerto Rico and our clients well.”

The Association of Banks of Puerto Rico, a non-pecuniary entity, represents the commercial banking assets of Puerto Rico before government, legislative and executive forums, as well as the community. With the appointment of Zoimé Álvarez Rubio as its new president, the ABPR seeks to further its mission in promoting the interests of the commercial banks and contributing to the economic growth of Puerto Rico.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

