🔴 LIVE | Municipal elections in Córdoba: the results

One month before the provincial elections, This Sunday, 21 locations votedthe vast majority governed by Peronist mayors, who aspire to retain those municipalities in order to create a “winning wave.”

In addition, in eight towns only lists were presented, for which the registered candidates were consecrated and the vote was “a procedure.”

At 18:00 the tables were closed, and since then, the provisional scrutinies have been carried out to know the results.

It is worth remembering that in 2023, until today, votes have already been voted in La Falda, Hernando, General Cabrera and Corral de Bustos, and radicalism and its variants won in all of them in alliance with other parties.

After 20, the scenario was:

PJ wins: Canals, Potrero de Garay, Cruz Alta, Laguna Larga and Los Mistoles.

Victories of Together for Change: Chapel of the Siton, Villa Sarmiento, The Vertientes, Alcira Gigena, Chucul, and South Pampaista.

In addition, Las Acequias and Coronel Moldes, which were governed by the PJ, passed into the hands of the opposition.

alcira gigena

In alcira gigenathe radical Nancy Foresto defeated the former mayor María Amelia Chiófalo, leader of Peronism (United for Alcira), and was left with the victory.

100% scrutinized

UCR: 51,75%

United for Alcira: 45.79%

Canals

In Canals, Edgar Bruno (of Unidos por Canals), achieved re-election. His victory is important because he is one of the founders of the Lasotista group La Militante and with the arrival of Adriana Nazario.

His challenger was the journalist Damián Moraes, of radical origin and candidate of Together for Change.

Screened at 100%:

United by Channels: 67.94%

Together for Change: 30.21%

Colonel Molds

In Colonel MoldsGustavo Argüello, current vice mayor for Peronism (United for Molds) lost and ceded power to Ezequiel Moiso (Together for Change).

Third was Sergio Vizzo (MID), and fourth Jesús Díaz (Moldes Avanza -Democratic Party).

“My congratulations to Ezequiel Moiso and the residents of Coronel Moldes for this historic democratic day in which the people chose change. We have a great future ahead of us and we are convinced that radicalism and all JxC is going to turn Argentina around”, Gerardo Morales, governor of Jujuy and pre-candidate for president, tweeted.

Esctruta 100%:

Together for Change: 30.65%

United by Molds: 29.25%

MID: 26,10%

Democratic Party: 12.05%

Elections 21023: Ezequiel Moiso (Together for Change), won the mayorship of Coronel Moldes, in Córdoba. (The voice)

high cross

Agustín González, the communal chief of high crossgot his re-election and will keep Peronism in power.

In front was the doctor Jorge Pierobon, with the seal of Together for Change.

The extra attraction was because Daniel Passerini, candidate for mayor of Córdoba, is a native of Cruz Alta, a town that governed it twice, between 1999 and 2005.

PJ: 65%

Together for Change: 35%

The Acequias

After scrutinizing 100% of the tables, Together for Change seized the municipal government from the PJ.

Together for Change: 52.46%

United by the Acequias: 44.64%

long lagoon

In long lagoonthe mayor Matías Torres Cena (Laguna Larga continues to grow) managed to retain power against councilor Pablo Villalón (Together for Change), who received the explicit support of Patricia Bullrich and other figures from Together for Change during the campaign.

The lieutenant governor of the province, Manuel Calvo, traveled to Laguna Larga to celebrate the victory. “I want to congratulate Matías, his team and the residents of Laguna Larga for continuing to trust in change, because change is worked on every day, managing how he does it permanently with the provincial government and carrying out different actions that allow us to neighbors are better every day!”, he assured.

Scrutinized 90%:

Laguna Larga continues to grow: 55.40%

Together for Change: 42.32%

Garay paddock

In Garay paddockthe Peronist Gerardo Martínez (Potrero Avanza) won and stayed with the commune.

Behind were Silvia Suárez, from the libertarians (Democratic Party); and Melina Stefell (of Together for Change).

Screened at 100%:

Paddock Advances: 54.92%

Together for Change: 22.14%

Democratic Party: 18.50%

unique lists

In addition, in eight localities, unique lists will be considered winners, all with the aim of ratifying the current efforts.

The localities in this situation are Bremen Colony (Jackeline Ojeda), Santa Maria Village (Daniela Imola), Idiazabal (Juan Pablo Vassi), Benjamin Gould (Alain Correa), Bismarck Colony (Leandro Vignani), Assunta (Evelyn Artusso), Las Isletillas (Claudio Boretto) and San Jose of the Salts (Marcelo Ruiz).