Judge should apologize to all Cordoba

The candidate for governor Martín Llaryora and his main rival, Luis Juez, separately shared a television program in the Federal Capital, in which they maintained their opposing positions. The opponent rectified what he had said on Wednesday morning, and assured that he will admit defeat only once the final scrutiny is known. Meanwhile, the mayor of the capital described him as a representative of “an old political generation, from whom the people withdrew their votes.”

“Once the electoral Justice confirms the result, the Judge should apologize to the people of Cordoba, not to me, for all the offenses and atrocities that he said. Felipe González (former president of Spain) usually says that democracy is not only alternation, but those who, when they lose, defend the institutions over their personal interests”, expressed the mayor of the capital in the program A dos voces.

Llaryora clarified that the organization of the provincial elections is the responsibility of the Judiciary.

He also predicted that, in the final vote count, the ruling party will recover a provincial legislator (Sobremonte department) and will win in the section for the Court of Accounts, that the provisional scrutiny gives the opposition list of Together for Change an advantage.

At the opening of the TN news channel program, Judge also spoke, who rectified what he had said on a Buenos Aires radio station in the morning, when he seemed to have admitted defeat.

Before the specific consultation of the journalists of radio La Red on whether he had hopes of reversing the defeat in the final vote, the opposition candidate had assured: “It’s over, that’s it, I have no hope that I can reverse it.”

However, last night he blamed the journalists for “anxiety” and assured that when the provincial Electoral Board makes the result official, it will only decide what to do.

“Calm down, calm down. Let’s hope that the final scrutiny ends, and then as a democratic leader I will decide what to do ”, without confirming in a concrete way if he will recognize the victory and greet Llaryora.

More official critics

For his part, on Wednesday afternoon, Lieutenant Governor Manuel Calvo, Llaryora’s campaign manager, harshly questioned Judge, who in the morning seemed to have admitted defeat, which he corrected at night.

Showing that the ruling party has an agreed strategy to go out and question the opposition candidate, Calvo also asked the judge to apologize.

“The first thing that Dr. Judge should do is apologize to the people of Cordoba for the grievances during the campaign,” he said.

With this statement to La Voz, the lieutenant governor pointed to the candidate for governor of Juntos por el Cambio, who over the days increased the tone of his complaints and went so far as to say that Peronism “cheated” and that he delivered drugs to change of votes

In his statements on Wednesday, on the other hand, he said that next week he would go to greet Martín Llaryora, although he later mentioned that it would be after the completion of the final scrutiny, which just began this Wednesday and would last for about 10 days. However, last night he was not forceful about whether he will greet the winner.

For his part, Calvo confirmed something that Llaryora also said on Wednesday night. Que Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba will increase their difference in the final scrutiny.

“The judge and all the candidates who competed know, because their prosecutors have the same records as us, that Llaryora won the elections. He is not the candidate of our space, he will be the governor as of December 10, and Judge wronged him for free throughout the campaign, ”said the official campaign manager.

Finally, Calvo asked Judge to acknowledge defeat, but in Córdoba. “In addition to apologizing to the people of Cordoba, the Judge must acknowledge his defeat, here in Córdoba, where the citizens expressed themselves with his vote. It is another lack of respect towards the people of Cordoba. I ask the Judge to admit defeat to end this unnecessary discussion, because everyone knows that Llaryora legitimately won,” Calvo concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

