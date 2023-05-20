10 Homemade Bread Recipes – Panelatherapy

Speak up, guys! Who here doesn’t enjoy fresh homemade bread right out of the oven? Yes, Brazilians are known for loving this pasta delight, whether for breakfast, afternoon snack or even as a side dish for main meals.

And it’s not for less, right? Homemade bread has an incomparable flavor and texture, in addition to being healthier and more nutritious than the industrialized bread we find in supermarkets. Not to mention that it gives a wonderful smell in the house when it’s baking, doesn’t it?

In fact, it is precisely this cozy and familiar atmosphere that homemade bread provides that makes Brazilians so passionate about it. After all, who never had the feeling of being at grandma’s or mother’s house when they smelled freshly baked bread in the air?

I love making bread and whenever I discover a new recipe I run to try it out, so I decided to put the best recipes and tips for homemade bread to make at home in one place. From the simplest to the most elaborate, just choose the one you like the most and literally put your hand in the dough!

And let’s go to the recipes

I separated 10 recipes that never fail, but first check out this post that has tips in one place, everything about yeast and how to make it with and without a bread machine, so no more stalling and choose yours!

Traditional Homemade Bread, the kind you can’t go wrong with and everyone can make it Blender recipe, you will be surprised by the practicality of this recipe Bread without kneading, if you are lazy or in a hurry, this is the recipe for you Straight from Blumenau, Pão de Linguiça is simply wonderful! Carrot Bread, very fluffy with a sweeter tone, great to eat with Nutella Pão Sovado, this is one of those recipes we used to eat at grandma’s house Hamburger, are we going to make our bread to go with our “burgão gourmet“? Garlic Bread, no, it’s not what you’re thinking, but make it and tell me if it’s not as good! And of course I couldn’t forget the Pãozinho Doce, yes it had to be on this list because everyone loves it To close the list, that giant sweet bread from the bakery that we had when we were little

There’s video too

Anyway, to close I leave this video of Baguette stuffed with Broccoli and Bacon

So, if you haven’t tried the taste of homemade bread yet, don’t waste any more time and throw yourself into this deliciousness. I’m sure you won’t regret it and you’ll become even more passionate about this delicacy so loved by Brazilians!

On the channel there is a playlist with my homemade bread recipes and there are more than 20 videos with all kinds of bread for you to make, just watch the first video and the others will appear in the sequence, go there and leave your comment here with your doubt and tag me if you do!