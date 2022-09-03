2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel

Show notes

This week on Definition Radio The Profit brings us “Da Mask Is Steel” showcasing some tracks from the debut album from Damascus Steel – Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith & Doctynal with a bunch of new freshness and familiar faces.

Tracklist:

A Yo by Freestyle Fam

Swordplay Masters by Damascus Steel ft. HIS Hypeman, Stract & C4 Crotona

Step By Step by YP aka Young Paul ft Datin & Merk Montes

Keep It Runnin by E.Man ft Th3rdkind

Victorious by Ryland Junior ft DJ Sight

Spyrograph by Damascus Steel

Fight For Your Life by Angie Rose

Children Of The Light by JustMe

We Won’t Run by Krosswerdz ft. Izzy n The Profit, Jon Corbin & Grungy Boguez

The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Nfors, Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Jonnie 3:16 & Grungy Boguez

Flux Flowz by Damascus Steel

Bow Down by God Over Money ft Bizzle, Datin & Bumps INF

Hosts

Guests

