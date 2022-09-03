Home » 2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel
Entertainment

2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel

by admin
2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel

Show notes

This week on Definition Radio The Profit brings us “Da Mask Is Steel” showcasing some tracks from the debut album from Damascus Steel – Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith & Doctynal with a bunch of new freshness and familiar faces.

Tracklist:

A Yo by Freestyle Fam
Swordplay Masters by Damascus Steel ft. HIS Hypeman, Stract & C4 Crotona
Step By Step by YP aka Young Paul ft Datin & Merk Montes
Keep It Runnin by E.Man ft Th3rdkind
Victorious by Ryland Junior ft DJ Sight
Spyrograph by Damascus Steel
Fight For Your Life by Angie Rose
Children Of The Light by JustMe
We Won’t Run by Krosswerdz ft. Izzy n The Profit, Jon Corbin & Grungy Boguez
The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Nfors, Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Jonnie 3:16 & Grungy Boguez
Flux Flowz by Damascus Steel
Bow Down by God Over Money ft Bizzle, Datin & Bumps INF

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/816

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Will love films fall in love? The recent release of love films collectively suffered a box-office Waterloo-Jingchu.com-Hubei Daily.com

You may also like

The Rise of Celebrity Breakups in 2023: Love...

Getdown Services Release ‘Get Back Jamie’ | Niche...

Ease of Using Sampoerna Mobile Banking, Became the...

Spanish Singer Natalia Jimenez Denounces Discrimination at a...

The Pope closes a trip full of improvisations...

Exceptional football: luxury additions in the midst of...

Recap: Logan Paul Defeats Ricochet and Roman Reigns...

“Putting an online store is accessible, simple and...

Philippines criticizes China for using a water cannon...

Scandals and Custody Battles: Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy