2022/9/3 – Da Mask Is Steel

Show notes
This week on Definition Radio The Profit brings us “Da Mask Is Steel” showcasing some tracks from the debut album from Damascus Steel – Grungy Boguez, Zae Da Blacksmith & Doctynal with a bunch of new freshness and familiar faces.
Tracklist:
A Yo by Freestyle Fam
Swordplay Masters by Damascus Steel ft. HIS Hypeman, Stract & C4 Crotona
Step By Step by YP aka Young Paul ft Datin & Merk Montes
Keep It Runnin by E.Man ft Th3rdkind
Victorious by Ryland Junior ft DJ Sight
Spyrograph by Damascus Steel
Fight For Your Life by Angie Rose
Children Of The Light by JustMe
We Won’t Run by Krosswerdz ft. Izzy n The Profit, Jon Corbin & Grungy Boguez
The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Nfors, Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Jonnie 3:16 & Grungy Boguez
Flux Flowz by Damascus Steel
Bow Down by God Over Money ft Bizzle, Datin & Bumps INF
