Sohu Entertainment News (Text/Island Forest) The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (hereinafter referred to as VMA) ended on August 29, Beijing time in Newark, USA. Taylor Swift won three awards for Video of the Year, Best Music Story Video, and Best Director for her single “All Too Well: The Short Film”, becoming the biggest winner of the night. This is the third time for Swift Won the Video of the Year Award, becoming the most awarded artist in this category. Harry Styles scored 8 out of 8, winning Album of the Year, Best Pop Video and Best Cinematography in one go. Lil Nas X won Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects for Industry Baby. BTS won the Group of the Year award. Lisa won the Best K-Pop Music Video Award with her solo single. This year’s VMA Michael Jackson Video Pioneer Award was awarded to Nicki Minaj, and the Global Icon Award was awarded to the veteran rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers.

As the most nominated artist and host this year, Jack Harlow still won’t let the VMA open. The performance unfolded in the first class cabin of the aircraft, in line with the theme of the song “First Class”. And “First Class” is about Jack Harlow’s own journey to success, and a picture of the future for his partner on this journey. What is even more surprising is that Jack Harlow also specially invited Fergie, the original singer of the sampled song “Glamorous” of “First Class”, to come and perform together, which can be said to be extremely intentional. Fergie is also worthy of a senior artist. The eldest sister is calm and calm, as if she came to visit the VMA scene and sang a couple of songs. This “First Class” also stood out and won the Summer Golden Melody Award.

Spicy chicken Nicki Minaj skewers classic songs to turn VMA

This year’s VMA’s well-deserved Queen’s spicy chicken Nicki Minaj brought seven singles in one go. From “Super Bass”, which was popular all over the world, to “Chun-Li” and “Anaconda”… Almost every song of Spicy Chicken attracted the audience to sing loudly. In the ten-minute performance, the spicy chicken was full of energy, and the hot dance made people think about it, and it was almost uncontrollable. After six classic singles, as expected, Mala Chicken brought the world premiere of her first solo single “Super Freaky Girl” in her career. After the performance, Spicy Chicken received the Michael Jackson Video Pioneer Award at this year’s VMA. After winning the award, she also expressed her gratitude and tribute to the artists who influenced her emotionally, and even mentioned Mariah Carey, who had entanglements in the past, which can be described as the great reconciliation of the century. This time, it was five of her fans who presented the awards to Mala Chicken, which was the most unique one in the history of the VMA.

Ink BLACKPINK debuts new list of VMA bombing field show

As the first Korean female artist/group to perform at VMA, BLACKPINK’s performance attracted the most attention that night. The large LED screen on the stage cooperates with the virtual 3D scene to build a fixed stage for the entire performance. Different from playing singles in South Korea, VMA’s performance is open throughout the performance, and the duet singing and dancing requirements are naturally higher. Although Lisa slightly affected her singing due to a minor accident, she was calmly resolved in an instant, and her stage experience was amazing. After watching a lot of Korean photography directors’ women’s group-style mirror movements, and then enjoying the American stage photography, it is also quite different.

Lizzo sings two new firepower songs on VMA again

Lizzo’s performance is a replica of Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls)” performance at the 2011 Billboard Awards, using a holographic projection to match the live performance. Although the battle was not as big as that of Sister Bee, she supported the entire performance by herself, and her domineering self-confidence did not lose Sister Bee at all. This time, the two new album hits “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” have been sung in a row, and the performance status is as stable and exciting as ever. Lizzo has expressed his love for Beyonce countless times in interviews before, and it is a dream come true to be able to express his love for Beyonce again in this form of performance. After the performance, Lizzo was also excited and shouted on stage. And Lizzo also won the Most Social Video Award for “About Damn Time”.

Måneskin vacuums on stage for R-rated performance

As a European alternative rock band, Måneskin’s androgynous style, husky and powerful vocals have been conquering music fans across the United States for two years. This is also their first time to sing on the stage of VMA. Although the song “Supermodel” is not as explosive as “Beggin'”, the relaxed and comfortable singing is enough to stand firm and attract applause. In addition, the upper body is naked and the lower body is vacuumed. It is difficult for the audience to fall in love with them. In the second half of the song, the broadcaster even gave a 25-second perspective to avoid the children on the stage who should not perform.

This year’s VMA can be said to be a happy ending for everyone. Taylor Swift won three Video of the Year Awards, setting a new record for the award. Spicy Chicken won the Michael Jackson Video Pioneer Award, completely securing the throne of his Rap Queen. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow seem to be not famous enough, but they have won a lot of awards. The Hajuan is not on the scene, but there are also three music awards. Blackpink has created a new history for the Korean girl group. It has only appeared on the VMA stage with a single just released a few days ago. I wonder if the new album will be released next year.

The full list of winners is attached:

Video of the Year: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Best New Artist: Dove Cameron

Featured Single of the Year Push Performance of The Year: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

Best Collaboration: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Best Pop Video Best Pop: Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Rap Video Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj (featuring Lil Baby) – “Do We Have a Problem?”

Best R&B Video Best R&B: The Weeknd – “Out of Time”

Best K-Pop Video Best K-Pop: Lisa – “Lalisa”

Best Latin Video Best Latin: Anitta – “Envolver”

Best Rock Video Best Rock: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Best Alternative Rock Video Best Alternative: Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Video for Good: Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Group of the Year: BTS

Song of Summer: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Album of the Year: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Metaverse Performance: Blackpink the Virtual (PUBG)

Best Music Story Video Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film

Best Director Best Direction: Taylor Swift – All Too Well: The Short Film (Director: Taylor Swift)

Best Art Direction: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Art Direction: Alex Delgado)

Best Choreography: Doja Cat – “Woman” (choreography: “Fullout Cortland” (Cortland Brown))

Best Cinematography: Harry Styles – “As It Was” (Director of Photography: Nikita Kuzmenko)

Best Editing: Rosalía – “Saoko” (Editors: Valentin Petit and Jon Echeveste)

Best Visual Effects: Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” (Visual Effects: Cameo FX)

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Nicki Minaj

