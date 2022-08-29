More and more people like to use smart watches, and according to the latest global smartwatch market share ranking by research institute Counterpoint, Apple Watch continues to be the number one, but the market share has dropped to 29.3% compared to this year. With a market share of 36.1% in the first quarter, there is a clear trend of recession. The closely following Samsung Galaxy Watch series achieved a market share of 9.2%, ranking second, further narrowing the gap with Apple.

As for the brands ranked third to eighth in order: Huawei, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Xiaomi, Garmin and AMAZFIT. Fitbit was a rare exception to the top eight. It is worth noting that Fire-Boltt and Noise, which have risen to the fourth and fifth places in the market share ranking, these two new companies on the list are all from local Indian brands.

The report pointed out that due to the rapid rise of the Indian smart watch market, the global smart watch market shipments in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 13% compared with the same period last year. At present, the Indian market has been promoted to the world‘s second smart watch after North America. The second largest country, the Chinese market ranks third with one percentage point behind.

Reporter: Zheng Riling