2023/6/17 – Oaks & Jabs, back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy

Show notes
Oaks & Jabs are back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy. A very eclectic playlist on this one.
Playlist:
BENDICION by WHATUPRG
Need More Grace by Reblah, R-Scar & TBabz
Flip The Tables by Young C ft. William Cata
KING by Village KNG ft. Pettidee, Knowdaverbs & J2 Simalonda
Super Schemes by Pythagoras the Praying Mantis ft. Grungey Boguez
My Daddy by LAMB CULTURE ft. Rehmahz & Reblah
Strain by Izzy n The Profit ft. DJ Maniak
Howler by 678NATH & Aligned Vision
Hermano Mio by Rubinsky RBK
Go With The Ghost by nobigdyl.
What’s My Name by New Breed ft. DJ Maj
Higher by Agent Snypa, Marizu & Reblah
