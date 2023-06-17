Home » 2023/6/17 – Oaks & Jabs, back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy
Entertainment

2023/6/17 – Oaks & Jabs, back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy

by admin
2023/6/17 – Oaks & Jabs, back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy

Show notes

Oaks & Jabs are back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy. A very eclectic playlist on this one.

Playlist:

BENDICION by WHATUPRG
Need More Grace by Reblah, R-Scar & TBabz
Flip The Tables by Young C ft. William Cata
KING by Village KNG ft. Pettidee, Knowdaverbs & J2 Simalonda
Super Schemes by Pythagoras the Praying Mantis ft. Grungey Boguez
My Daddy by LAMB CULTURE ft. Rehmahz & Reblah
Strain by Izzy n The Profit ft. DJ Maniak
Howler by 678NATH & Aligned Vision
Hermano Mio by Rubinsky RBK
Go With The Ghost by nobigdyl.
What’s My Name by New Breed ft. DJ Maj
Higher by Agent Snypa, Marizu & Reblah

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/853

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  The nautical beauty of Made in Italy (and beyond) at the Genoa Boat Show

You may also like

Walking into League of Legends x STAFFONLY “Inflated...

SKATERS Release ‘Girls Like You’ | Niche Music

Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection Presented by...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser

Brioni Lightness of View

Lion Shirt and Moonstone Dress | Kid A

Acne Studios Presents Spring-Summer 2024 Menswear Collection

The years are seen on me and on...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

Wenliu healthy red light fit SHINee skinny Guanghua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy