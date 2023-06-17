2023/6/17 – Oaks & Jabs, back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy

Show notes

Oaks & Jabs are back together again with a bunch of banter and plenty of bangers both rugged and raw and smooth & groovy. A very eclectic playlist on this one.

BENDICION by WHATUPRG

Need More Grace by Reblah, R-Scar & TBabz

Flip The Tables by Young C ft. William Cata

KING by Village KNG ft. Pettidee, Knowdaverbs & J2 Simalonda

Super Schemes by Pythagoras the Praying Mantis ft. Grungey Boguez

My Daddy by LAMB CULTURE ft. Rehmahz & Reblah

Strain by Izzy n The Profit ft. DJ Maniak

Howler by 678NATH & Aligned Vision

Hermano Mio by Rubinsky RBK

Go With The Ghost by nobigdyl.

What’s My Name by New Breed ft. DJ Maj

Higher by Agent Snypa, Marizu & Reblah

