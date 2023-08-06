2023 Chengdu Biennale: Leveraging the Universiade to Promote Chinese-Foreign Cultural Exchange

2023 Chengdu Biennale: Leveraging the Universiade to Promote Chinese and Foreign Cultures

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu- Since its opening in the Chengdu Art Museum on July 16th, the “2023 Chengdu Biennale” has garnered significant attention while receiving the “blessing” of the Chengdu Universiade. This combination has resulted in overwhelming popularity for the exhibition, effectively promoting the exchange of Chinese and foreign cultures.

The Chengdu Biennale, which started more than 20 years ago and is held every two years, has become a window for citizens to understand international art and world culture. This year’s exhibition will continue until November and is open to the public free of charge. The event boasts the participation of 235 artists from 22 countries and regions, including renowned artists such as Xu Bing, Zhou Chunya, and David Hockney. With a total of 476 works of art on display across various categories, the Chengdu Art Museum reserves more than 10,000 spots for visitors every day, often selling out due to the enthusiasm of the audiences.

“I thought that David Hockney and Tim Ulrich were so far away from me. I never thought that one day I could stand in front of their works. Thanks to the Chengdu Biennale, I can see such a beautiful scene at my doorstep,” expressed Mr. Zhang, a 50-year-old resident of Chengdu. After dinner, he took his family for a walk in the exhibition hall, admiring Chinese and foreign artworks.

This year’s edition of the Chengdu Biennale has a unique twist, as it combines the Chengdu Universiade to showcase the works of a group of outstanding young artists. This integration allows the beauty of youth and sports to meet the beauty of art and creativity.

Athletes from Poland recently explored various exhibition halls, with their attention particularly captivated by artist Xu Bing’s “Square English Calligraphy Classroom.” Xu Bing created fonts that transform English letters into calligraphy radicals, forming brand-new calligraphy square characters. The inspiration for this artwork came from his experiences facing language barriers when he was in the United States.

“In addition to cultural exchange and communication between the East and the West, breaking inherent thinking and finding new perspectives is the value of this work,” said Alexander, an athlete who participated in the Universiade. He picked up a brush in the experience area and wrote the ancient Chinese character for “rabbit” on paper, resonating with the zodiac sign associated with his birth year.

Polish athletes also discovered the work “Looking at the Stars and Dreaming” by hometown artist Alicia Kwad in the exhibition hall. This artwork features a movable metal structure that balances huge pebbles in the air, providing a familiar touch of Poland in a foreign land.

“The Chengdu Biennale is an important international urban art project, with irreplaceable significance and functions in promoting cultural exchanges, leading artistic trends, and setting benchmarks for urban cultural values,” stated Wang Shaoqiang, the chief curator of the “2023 Chengdu Biennale.”

Chengdu, a renowned historical and cultural city in China, is home to 172 museums of various types. According to Xiao Feige, Deputy Director of Chengdu Art Museum, the Chengdu Biennale has always been a highly anticipated stage for international cultural and artistic exchanges. Through blockbuster exhibitions, Chengdu actively engages in intimate dialogues with world civilizations, vividly showcasing its open artistic character and leaving an important mark on its mission to become a world-famous cultural city.

As of August 5th, the “2023 Chengdu Biennale” has welcomed a total of 106 foreign athletes from the United States, Poland, and Italy. One notable exhibit in the exhibition hall is “Everyone is a Witness” by Chinese artist Sui Jianguo. This artwork features a 3D-printed clay sculpture of a pair of hands closed and released into a massive monster, with visible palm prints underneath. The piece symbolizes the vastness of the universe contained within the grasp of our hands, mirroring the innocent smiles observed at the Universiade, where people of different skin colors and nationalities compete and play together, showcasing the beauty of a united world.

