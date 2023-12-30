2023: The Showbiz Scandals That Shocked Mexico

The year 2023 has been a whirlwind of controversies in the world of Mexican entertainment, with media breakups, shocking accusations, and even a murder that left the public in suspense. Infobae México has reviewed some of the most shocking moments that have shaken the world of celebrities in 2023.

The year began with the announcement of the separation of Hoy host from Erik Rubín after more than two decades together. Rumors of infidelity circulated, but the couple continues to share moments together and consider the possibility of reconciliation.

High-profile breakups also marked 2023, with couples such as Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina, Tania Rincón and Daniel Pérez, and Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy ending their engagements.

In a shocking legal case, an actor was sentenced to 10 years and six months for corruption of minors against his daughter. Despite attempts to appeal, the case remains in legal limbo, and the actor will remain held in the Reclusorio Oriente in Mexico City pending the outcome of his appeal.

The group Yahritza and its essence faced criticism after controversial statements about Mexican food and Mexico City, impacting their numbers on networks and receiving boos at their presentations.

After his foray into Hollywood, Tenoch Huerta was accused of stealthing by activist María Elena Ríos. Other actresses joined in with more accusations, although there are no formal legal complaints at the moment.

In a tragic turn of events, a Mexican rapper was murdered outside his home at the age of 31. The case remains unresolved, with initial speculation about a robbery.

There have also been controversies surrounding the return of Sol to the stage, including a lawsuit for unpaid support, and the leader of Cartel de Santa revealed intimate details in his latest song, showing an explicit version of his art.

Rumors also emerged about a relationship between a well-known figure and a nutritionist 24 years his junior, although they have been denied by those involved.

These scandals have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, redefining the idea of the unexpected in show business and leaving a trail of unresolved questions.

