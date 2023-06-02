40 vital minutes for the four regional divisions of the Federal Basketball League

For Deportivo Roca, Pacífico and Biguá there is no tomorrow. Independiente has a little more margin, but goes to a difficult field like All Boys from Santa Rosa. This is the outlook for the four regionals that remain in the Federal Basketball League, heading to the decisive games on Sunday. Simultaneously, from 9:00 p.m., everyone will face 40 vital minutes in the interconferences.

The Depo and the Dean, 1-2 in the South division, will have to adjust details and recover the good level they showed in the regular phase. Roca will wait for an Atenas (La Plata), which is on the rise because it surprised Racing de Olavarría in the playoffs and, of course, secured the first home game. He put the pressure on Sebastián García’s team, who despite the 0-1 partial continue with the favorites lineup.

Something similar happens with Pacífico who, in fact, was very close to beating Ferro in General Pico (71-69). Maximiliano Robio has a long squad that usually finds the best version of him in Viejo Ramírez and he will bet on that for the second point. He is also a candidate and, like Roca, he aspires to take the definition to Monday.

After the interminable 117-109 against All Boys, which included three overtime, Red is in high spirits. He has already put the pressure on his rival and now he is going for the big blow. The Pampas team showed signs of strength in La Caldera, but we will have to see how they react with the series down. Marcelo Remolina’s men will have to be intelligent, play with the local nervousness and bet on the experience of names like Ezequiel Dentis, Lucas Villanueva or Pablo Almendra.

The fourth is Biguá, who comes off a hard blow against Unión de Mar del Plata in El Nido (85-50). It is difficult to draw conclusions after such a categorical defeat and that is why there is no other option than to make a clean slate. They need a miracle, a perfect game against an opponent who is one of the best in the country and has a very balanced squad, but especially a lot of power in the internal zone, something that is not abundant in the third echelon of national basketball.

How the Federal League playoffs continue



Sunday June 4, at 9:00 p.m.

Union (1) vs. Biguá (0), Mar del Plata Union Club

All Boys of Santa Rosa (0) vs. Independent (1), Club Atlético All Boys

Deportivo Roca (0) vs. Athens of La Plata (1), Gimena Padín

Pacific (0) vs. Ferro de Pico (1), Old Ramirez



