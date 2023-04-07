Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

Easter is coming and many are already starting to think about the decoration of the house for Sunday. And an accessory that Brazilians cannot miss is the famous Easter bunny and its eggs. But did you know that many countries do not follow this recipe?

Yeah, some leave the chocolate eggs behind, others not even the rabbit is the main figure. I separated five countries with Easter decorations and customs that are super different from ours, just take a look!

Germany

In Germany, there is the traditional decoration of trees with colored eggs. For this, chicken eggs are emptied and, once hollowed out, painted in the most different colors, and then hung on trees.

The result is colorful, fun cups that enchant the eye! Here you can see the result of the tree assembled with more than 10,000 eggs painted by hand by a German man and his wife to celebrate Easter.

Already Finland there is also the custom of using chicken eggs at Easter, but with a slightly different purpose: they roll down the mountain in a competition to see which one reaches the farthest without breaking.

Greece

In Greece, eggs are not colored or chocolate: they are red. For the date, a typical Greek meal called tsoureki is prepared, something similar to our sweet bread, and chicken eggs dyed red are used on top of it.

The color symbolizes the blood of Christ and the egg itself the renewal of life, and unlike Brazil, Easter is celebrated on May 1st.

Australia

If the bunny is successful around here, in Australia Bilby is the one who steals the show! Marsupial native to the country, he is the representative of the date. This is because the rabbit is considered a pest in the country, and there is a disincentive to propagate its presence as something positive.

Another country that leaves the rabbit aside is Poland. There, it is tradition to place a lamb carved in wood in the center of the table because of their beliefs.

India

Do you know the famous festival of colors Holi? This is the Pascoal celebration of the Indians!

Lots and lots of colors mark the beginning of spring and also Easter, with lots of dancing, music and typical food. According to this tradition, each guest must be marked on the forehead by the host with a colored powder.

Guatemala

A happy, colorful Easter with huge rugs! This is Easter in Guatemala. For the celebration, colorful costumes and masks are part of the tradition, as well as walking on carpets of flowers to the church.

The streets are also covered with incense on this date, and men dressed in purple, called cucuruchose, carry very heavy litters with religious figures.

And you, how do you celebrate Easter at home?

Around here, the most important thing is to be with the family together for a big Sunday lunch! And the chocolate eggs, of course, cannot be missing. But colored eggs really sound like a great idea! And to inspire you, I’ve separated some images of this custom of customizing chicken eggs to celebrate the date.

It is also worth checking other posts already published here with ideas for Easter decoration, such as: Versatile Easter decoration for the whole year, Colorful and tropical Easter table, and the ethnic Easter table I set up. I wait you there!