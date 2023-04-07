Olay, FEvzi Cakmak DistrictIt happened yesterday at around 14:00. Allegedly, an armed attack was carried out by a person walking on the car with license plate 34 BNY 737, which was parked on the street. The person, whose identity is still unknown, opened fire from the rear window of the car in which Sefer Acar and Murat Özgani were.

While Sefer Acar, who was in the vehicle, was seriously injured by the opened fire, Özgani, who was in the side seat, was also injured. As a result of the attack, while the attacker was running away from the scene, Özgani, who was shot and injured, got out of the car and ran away. Police and ambulance teams came to the scene after the situation was reported. Medical teams took Sefer Acar, who was seriously injured, to Pendik Marmara University Training and Research Hospital. Sefer Acar, who was attacked with a gun inside the car, died in the hospital where he was treated.

Olay While the investigation teams were investigating the car and its surroundings, the police teams started working on the incident.

