5 members of Stray Kids will star in “The Legend of Hong Jintong” which will air on June 1- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, currently five members of the popular boy group Stray Kids will star in “The Story of Hong Jindong”, which will be broadcast on June 1.

Korean media reported that Fang Chan, Zhang Bin, Felix, Seung Min, and IN from the popular boy group Stray Kids will appear as special guests in “The Legend of Hong Jin Tong”. This news has also been confirmed by the program team, and the five will participate recording.

It is reported that this is the first time that Stray Kids has appeared in a variety show since their debut 6 years ago. The program team said: “Please look forward to the interesting sense of variety they will show and the tacit understanding with the 5 members of “Hong Jintong”. Stray Kids debuted for the first time in 6 years Starring in the variety show “The Legend of Hong Jintong” has attracted great attention.

In addition, “Hong Jindong Biography” starring Stray Kids Bang Chan, Zhang Bin, Felix, Seung Min, and IN will be broadcast on June 1.

