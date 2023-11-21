5 tips on how to assemble and decorate

Elegance, simplicity and comfort. Is this important to you in a work environment? Then you need to know about minimalist office decor.

Made to be functional, this decor style is one of those trends that appears and never goes out of style. After all, it’s great to have an environment that values ​​what’s essential and even helps keep everything organized at work.

Below we bring you tips for setting up a minimalist office decor in your home. Check it out and enjoy!

Browse content:

Tips on how to set up a minimalist office

Get ready to have an environment that makes your work easier: comfortable, with everything you need and well organized. This makes working even more enjoyable, right? Check out our tips for setting up a minimalist office in your home!

“A good table, a comfortable chair, a drawer and decoration with shelves, reminder holders, simple and cool lighting cannot be missing.”

Read too:

– Minimalist decoration: how to apply it in different environments

– Tips on how to make a hanging shelf

1. Less is more

It is the basic principle of minimalism. It guides everything from colors to objects and furniture. Everything in smaller quantities to have more space and more comfort – exactly as shown in the photo below. This way, you have a more organized environment that is also easier to keep tidy, which is essential for working.

When decorating a minimalist office, pay attention to what you really need to do a good job.

Read too: Office decoration: make your home office your own

2. Colors for the minimalist office

The most common in minimalism are black, white and gray. But yes, you can use any other. Just remember not to overdo it: the tip is to mix up to two highlights – on the wall, for example – with few tones in other decor objects.

It is possible to create a minimalist decoration using green, for example.

Oh, if you’re a fan of lots of colors in one space, it’s best to opt for maximalist decor.

3. Furniture: always with function and comfort

If there is no function, there is no reason to have it in a minimalist office. Especially in the case of furniture. Without a doubt, the aesthetic beauty of the environment is important. But comfort and constant use of furniture must come first when setting up the space.

Choosing furniture well is essential in a minimalist office decor. 4. Minimalist office is well organized

Invest in pieces that help you maintain organization in your minimalist office, such as:

Desk organizers; Pen holder; Organizing boxes; Drawers; Individual shelves or niches; Bin.

The good thing is that most of these objects can be easily found in the classic style colors (white, gray and black) – as shown in the inspiration below.

Make good use of items that facilitate organization when setting up your minimalist office.

Read too:

– How to set up a home office and organize the workspace

– Tips for setting up an organizing panel in your home office

5. Natural lighting is worth its weight in gold in the minimalist office

The minimalist style places great importance on natural lighting – and this also applies to an office. Therefore, the ideal is to choose a room that has large windows.

Inspiration for a minimalist office that made good use of natural lighting.

But be careful: do not leave out artificial lighting. It is also important to ensure the use of the environment during times of less light. For this, good choices are table lamps – which are close to your workstation. In addition to ceiling chandeliers, of course.

Find a new place for your minimalist office

One of the reasons that attract people to minimalist decoration is practicality. If you are also on this team, take advantage of the facilities FifthWalk to find a new corner in just a few clicks.

It works like this: with more than 70 filters, you can start your search by selecting everything you want. For example, if you prefer a place that already has a home office environment, just select that option. If you want to focus on properties that have large windows, to take advantage of natural lighting, there is also this alternative in the filters.

In the next step, you view professional photos of the places available to rent or buy – depending on your choice. This will make it much easier for you to identify whether that environment has the potential to be your future minimalist office. Everything online and without leaving home.

QuintoAndar provides the comments box below for readers to exchange information, but is not responsible for the content published by them. Inappropriate comments will be removed.

Share this: Facebook

X

