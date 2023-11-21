Chief Minister’s CR secular personality, allegation of being B-team of BJP is a conspiracy, Muslim meeting in Tandoor

Allegation of Chief Minister’s CR Secular Persona, BJP’s B-Team, a Conspiracy

Muslims are only a vote bank for Congress, the role of Muslims in my first success is unforgettable

Chairman Waqf Board Masihullah Khan, Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy addressed the Muslim meeting in Tandoor

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 20. November

Muhammad Masihullah Khan Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board has said that the Chief Minister of Telangana K. Chandrasekhar Rao is a secular personality and BRS party is a secular party. In order to do this, Chief Minister KCR has taken several steps. He said that after the formation of the state of Telangana, the state has been kept free from the scourge of riots and curfew for the last ten years and this is a living and clear sign of it. There is an example.

Muhammad Masihullah Khan was addressing the meeting of the Muslims organized under the chairmanship of Member of Assembly and BRS candidate Assembly Constituency Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy at the Government Junior College ground in Waqarabad District Tandoor town last night. A large number of Muslims participated in it. A large number of women are also involved.

Chairman Telangana State Waqf Board Muhammad Masihullah Khan, while continuing his address to this Muslim meeting, said that the world knows the cruelty that the BJP did to Muslims in the name of Hijab and Halal in the neighboring state of Karnataka just a year ago, but During this time, Hindus and Muslims lived like brothers in Telangana and kept the flag of Ganga Jamini civilization of Telangana high. This is the biggest achievement of BRS government.

He said that trying to influence the image and popularity of BRS and Chief Minister KCR among Muslims. 12 The failure to provide percentage reservations and the destruction of waqf lands are being propagated. Muhammad Masihullah Khan said that the Chief Minister approved the draft of reservations in the state assembly and sent it to the central government for approval. He said that For years, during the Congress rule in United Andhra Pradesh, waqf properties were destroyed.

He said that the opponents are propagating the BRS to be the B team of the BJP. If it were so, the Chief Minister would have approved the Muslim reservations. While the Chief Minister had said that NRC will not be implemented in Telangana, he said. That the Muslim of this state has somehow benefited from the schemes of the BRS government.

He rejected the guarantee schemes of the Congress and said that we already have everything. Chairman Telangana Waqf Board Masihullah Khan said that Member of Assembly Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy is a secular, honest and dynamic leader who is not tempted to give crores of rupees. Even after that they were not sold and gave ideal development to Tandoor. He said to make pilot Rohit Reddy successful by voting again for further development of Tandoor and do not stop the ongoing development.

In his address to this meeting, Member of Assembly and BRS candidate for Assembly Constituency Tandoor Pilot Rohit Reddy said that 2018 The role of Muslims in giving me political life through my success in the elections is unforgettable for them. He said that a conspiracy is being hatched in Tandoor to politically exploit the minorities and use them only as a vote bank and there is a dire need to look into it decisively.

Pilot Rohit Reddy said that his and BRS’s success is necessary to further strengthen the atmosphere of law and order and brotherhood in Tandoor. Pilot Rohit Reddy said that efforts are being made to stop the ongoing development of Tandoor. Pilot Rohit Reddy said that the Congress candidates are not qualified to speak in Urdu for even five minutes and this non-local candidate has no interest in the development of Tandoor and the minorities and an unsuccessful attempt is being made to mislead the minorities against them.

In this Muslim meeting, Hafiz and Qari Muhammad Ali Qadri, President of All India Central Council of Imams of Mosques, Sheikh Muhammad Mustafa, President of Mojtaba Helping Foundation Hyderabad, President of BRS Tandoor Town M.A. Naeem Afo, Acting President of BRS Syed Zubair Lala, President of BRS. Minority Cell Muhammad Basit Ali,

Municipal Members Mukhtar Ahmed Naz, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Aslam, Former Deputy Chairman of Municipality MA Aleem, Former Municipal Member Muhammad Irfan, Former President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Muhammad Babar, Ghulam Mustafa Patel, BRS Leaders Akbar Baba, Rafi Khan, Moez Khan, Imtiaz Baba, Shabbir Ahmad Gopanpalli, Mohammad Hasan Patel, Shamsuddin co-op member, MA Razak Bashirabad, Mohammad Shibli Padimol and other minority leaders were also present.

