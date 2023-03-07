With marches throughout the country and the world, International Women’s Day is commemorated to vindicate the fight for equal opportunities and development, especially in the workplace.

With this axis and the demand for a state response to inequalities, two marches will be held in the city of Córdoba and several more in different cities in the interior of the province.

With two separate marches in the Capital, the groups that come together in the Feminist Alert space (Colectivo NiUNaMenos and Intersindical de Mujeres, among others) will mobilize, on the one hand from 5:00 p.m. in Colón and General Paz.

For its part, the Ni Una Menos Córdoba Assembly space (left-wing and student groups, among others) will leave at 5:00 p.m. from Colón and Cañada. Both will come together in the Patio Olmos.

From this last space they will lead the march under the slogans “Enough of adjustment and patriarchal violence. No to debt payment. No to the criminalization of protest. The State, the governments and the patriarchal Justice are responsible” and “In a province with six femicides and transfemicides so far in 2023, we are mobilized by a collective cry for Ni Una Menos, demanding public policies from the national, provincial and municipal governments effective with a budget, and accompanying the relatives and the victims of all patriarchal violence in their demand for justice”, they added.

For its part, from Feminist Alert the motto is: “we are all workers”. Community, care, self-management, cooperative, street, salaried jobs and those framed in the popular economy, account for a diversity of labor insertions little recognized and valued by the patriarchal, hegemonic and capitalist system. Faced with deepening inequality, the way out is not adjustment to workers. The debt is still with us. We demand income above the total basic basket that guarantees decent living conditions for all.

In this sense, they emphasized the need to deepen care policies: Gender inequality is reflected in the unequal distribution of care and the overload of these tasks. We demand the urgent approval and implementation of the law for a national care system that makes visible and regularizes the situation of community care workers who support the territories, such as workers in private homes, cooks, and community caregivers. We insist that the regulations of article 179 of the Labor Contract Law be complied with so that in all work spaces there are care alternatives for workers with children.

They also demand the implementation of the trans labor quota.

Other activities

In other cities of the province of Córdoba there will also be marches or actions such as Río Cuarto, Villa María, San Francisco, Carlos Paz, Alta Gracia and Río Tercero, among others. In several medium-sized cities, activities were also scheduled from municipalities or feminist organizations in those territories.

Activities from institutions are numerous. Just as an example, in the capital, the Catholic University of Córdoba organizes a talk on gender violence and the empowerment of women on March 10 at 4:00 p.m.

The Secretary of Student Affairs of the Faculty of Communication (UNC) launched a call for collaborative coverage of the march. In turn, the Student Center of that faculty organized talks and debates from Monday the 6th to Friday the 10th.

In the Faculty of Chemical Sciences the choir “Women in chemistry: the pioneers” will be presented this Tuesday 7 at 11.

From the Ministry of Women of Córdoba they published a grid of activities for the whole month

