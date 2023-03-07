Home Entertainment 8M in Córdoba: marches throughout the province and feminist activities to commemorate the day
Entertainment

8M in Córdoba: marches throughout the province and feminist activities to commemorate the day

by admin
8M in Córdoba: marches throughout the province and feminist activities to commemorate the day

With marches throughout the country and the world, International Women’s Day is commemorated to vindicate the fight for equal opportunities and development, especially in the workplace.

With this axis and the demand for a state response to inequalities, two marches will be held in the city of Córdoba and several more in different cities in the interior of the province.

With two separate marches in the Capital, the groups that come together in the Feminist Alert space (Colectivo NiUNaMenos and Intersindical de Mujeres, among others) will mobilize, on the one hand from 5:00 p.m. in Colón and General Paz.

For its part, the Ni Una Menos Córdoba Assembly space (left-wing and student groups, among others) will leave at 5:00 p.m. from Colón and Cañada. Both will come together in the Patio Olmos.

From this last space they will lead the march under the slogans “Enough of adjustment and patriarchal violence. No to debt payment. No to the criminalization of protest. The State, the governments and the patriarchal Justice are responsible” and “In a province with six femicides and transfemicides so far in 2023, we are mobilized by a collective cry for Ni Una Menos, demanding public policies from the national, provincial and municipal governments effective with a budget, and accompanying the relatives and the victims of all patriarchal violence in their demand for justice”, they added.

For its part, from Feminist Alert the motto is: “we are all workers”. Community, care, self-management, cooperative, street, salaried jobs and those framed in the popular economy, account for a diversity of labor insertions little recognized and valued by the patriarchal, hegemonic and capitalist system. Faced with deepening inequality, the way out is not adjustment to workers. The debt is still with us. We demand income above the total basic basket that guarantees decent living conditions for all.

See also  Marlene Dumas enchants with her “open ending” at Palazzo Grassi

In this sense, they emphasized the need to deepen care policies: Gender inequality is reflected in the unequal distribution of care and the overload of these tasks. We demand the urgent approval and implementation of the law for a national care system that makes visible and regularizes the situation of community care workers who support the territories, such as workers in private homes, cooks, and community caregivers. We insist that the regulations of article 179 of the Labor Contract Law be complied with so that in all work spaces there are care alternatives for workers with children.

They also demand the implementation of the trans labor quota.

Other activities

In other cities of the province of Córdoba there will also be marches or actions such as Río Cuarto, Villa María, San Francisco, Carlos Paz, Alta Gracia and Río Tercero, among others. In several medium-sized cities, activities were also scheduled from municipalities or feminist organizations in those territories.

Activities from institutions are numerous. Just as an example, in the capital, the Catholic University of Córdoba organizes a talk on gender violence and the empowerment of women on March 10 at 4:00 p.m.

The Secretary of Student Affairs of the Faculty of Communication (UNC) launched a call for collaborative coverage of the march. In turn, the Student Center of that faculty organized talks and debates from Monday the 6th to Friday the 10th.

In the Faculty of Chemical Sciences the choir “Women in chemistry: the pioneers” will be presented this Tuesday 7 at 11.

From the Ministry of Women of Córdoba they published a grid of activities for the whole month

See also  The feelings of nostalgic variety shows should be ignited by the value output that matches them jqknews

You may also like

Real today: how much is it trading this...

Fight for the truth! “Wang Dao” reveals new...

Chelsea, with Enzo Fernández, seeks to reverse the...

COLMO and 1% of the world’s super individuals...

Can those who are sentenced to life imprisonment...

Donnie Yen starring in the Hollywood blockbuster “John...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

2/F CINEMA released the first clothing series “#1...

Today’s weather, Tuesday March 7, 2023, for the...

From economic reality to political fantasies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy