A 15-year-old teenager robbed a bar in Palermo and then was offered a job: “There is another way”

The manager of a bar in a Palermo bar attacked a teenager who had stolen a client’s cell phone. After having managed to arrest the young man, an unusual proposal arose: offered him a job.

It all started when a woman was having a coffee in a local Las Cañitas when a teenager entered the store with the alleged intention to sell waste bags. Faced with the refusal, the young man withdrew, but the owner of the confectionery mistrusted the sequence and told him he asked the customer if she had her phone.

That’s when they noticed the theft of the device, so the merchant ran after the young man and proceeded to stop him with a maneuver typical of a rugby player. A few minutes later the police were able to be present at the scene and arrested him.

“When I saw him come in, I was already attentive. I was at the bar and from there I didn’t see if I had stolen anything”, related Martín, owner of the bar in dialogue with the news channel LaNación+.

Once the event happened, and the young thief was content, the proposal came up that caused an impact on everyone present. “He replied ‘Don, I’ll go out tomorrow and come see him’”, recounted Martín who also added that the boy “a tear fell” while shaking his hand as a sign of thanks.

“If you want, you have another option. At least you know you have it, that you don’t have to take the wrong path. He was very young and perhaps no one gave him a chance. I don’t know. I tried to do something within my reach”, concluded the owner.

Police sources specified that the adolescent resides in José C. Paz. The Juvenile Court No. 1, in charge of Dr. Cristian Von Leers and Secretary No. 2 of Giselle Saunier Rebori, intervenes in the investigation.

What did the teenager say who stole and was offered a job?

«I needed money to take a plate of food to my house, feed my family“Commented Martín, the 15-year-old teenager who was the protagonist of the event. In a dialogue with Telefe Noticias, he requested the forgiveness of the people affected and showed he was sorry for his attitude.

«Forgive me, I was wrong and he offered me a job“he added. And along the same lines, he explained: “The next day I left the institute and asked him for forgiveness, I hugged him and he welcomed me with a coffee and a plate of food.”

«I understand that there is another path and that path I will take“, he concluded.



