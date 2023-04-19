Home » Seedorf: “Inter, great opportunity. Inzaghi’s future? Let’s go slowly”
Health

by admin
On the sideline at San Siro before Inter-Benfica, this is how former Nerazzurri midfielder Clarence Seedorf spoke about the Champions League match

On the sideline at San Siro before Inter-Benfica, former Nerazzurri midfielder Clarence Seedorf spoke about the Champions League match like this:

It’s a great opportunity for Inter to reach the semifinals. The Nerazzurri have something more in the Champions League. It’s not going very well in the league, this game can help calm things down. Benfica must come out to try and score, especially in the opening minutes. Onana-Brozovic? It happens when you have a lot of confidence and you are honest. After that we are even more friends. Inzaghi? I am not in favor of sackings so soon after the end of the season. You have to consider the route. I’d go a little slow with the waivers“.

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 20:49)

