A BATHING APE joins hands with ©SAINT Mxxxxxx to create the first joint series

After launching the joint series with COMME des GARÇONS, A BATHING APE® has joined hands with ©SAINT Mxxxxxx for the first time to create the latest joint series.

This joint series focuses on three printed retro T-Shirts, and reinterprets the most representative ape-man elements of the A BATHING APE brand through the perspective of © SAINT Mxxxxxx. First of all, you can see the inspirational design that pays tribute to the well-known American cartoon “Beavis and Butt-Head”, making the two protagonists become very funny apes, and there is also the “Ape Squad” drawn in the style of Japanese anime. The black and white skull style presents portraits of apes, and the overall style is particularly strong and serious.

This joint cooperation specially adds words such as “SAINT APE” or “SAINT BAPE” to commemorate the first cooperation between the two parties, and it is expected to be launched in BAPE and ©SAINT Mxxxxxx physical stores and online stores from April 29th.