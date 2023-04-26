Roma Primavera won the Italian Cup: Fiorentina beat 2-1 in extra time – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Rome Spring triumphs in the last act of the Italian Cup. The Giallorossi of do you drive they face and beat Aquilani’s team 2-1 who were looking for the fifth consecutive title. At Roma, the trophy had been missing since 2017. The first half ended 0-0 with the formation of Aquilani which makes itself dangerous on several occasions. Whole other Roma at the second half, a beautiful shot by Cherubs who comes close to scoring. In the 75th minute Fiorentina remained in 10: Comuzzo commits a foul on Cherubs which costs him the second yellow card. We go into extra time, Roma immediately take the lead with a goal Hold on. A few minutes later Fiorentina equalized thanks to a goal by Krastev. But in the 116th minute of the game, Keramitsis takes care of closing the accounts. The young yellow and red head does not forgive Martinelli and scores on a cross by Cherubs. Roma Primavera are the winners of the Italian Cup in their category.