A BATHING APE® this time revolves around the two inspirational themes of “RETRO FILM SHOOTING” and “YOUNG RICH BOY”, bringing the 2023 spring and summer series Lookbook with retro film cameras as the carrier. “YOUNG RICH BOY” traces back to the popular hip-hop trend in 2000, with BAPE® LOGO MONOGRAM printing suit as the main vision, and interprets the brand’s unique trend style through high-end velvet fabrics; “RETRO FILM SHOOTING” aims to express The lens of the film camera presents the warm atmosphere of the dialogue between the new season clothing and history. The new season’s thermal print hoodies that can change colors with the temperature and the coach jacket made of infested technology become the visual focus.

A BATHING APE® Spring/Summer 2023 collection is currently on shelves, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.

