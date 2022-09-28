Home Entertainment A “Fabula” with a happy ending
Entertainment

A “Fabula” with a happy ending

by admin
A “Fabula” with a happy ending

It is called “Fabula” and for twelve years it has been the award dedicated to young people who want to tell stories. The good ones, though. Those with a happy ending, where the good ones win and the bad ones lose. Stories written – and told – by children aged 8 to 20 who want to regain possession of a space of imagination and creativity at a time when it seems that technology has surpassed both.

The Fabula Award is a cultural initiative born in 2010 in the city of Bellizzi, in the province of Salerno, from an idea of ​​Andrea Volpe – radio and television communicator and author – with the aim of stimulating children’s creativity through writing. But not only. To enhance the initiative there is the basic idea that the growth of a territory passes through the enhancement of the talent of the little ones. Thus, writing becomes a tool that helps to grow and dream, with a nod to the professions of the entertainment world. And culture. If only because the catchment area of ​​young story writers is schools of all levels (from this year university students can also participate).

A fairy tale set in the places of origin of the boys

The children are asked to write a story – moral included – set in their places of origin. Then, in the second phase, there is the actual participation in the prize: for six days – in the square in the center of the village and at the municipal library – the children take part in a series of afternoon workshops, the topic of which has been chosen. from them in the meetings held months before in the schools participating in the project. And then, the mini debates with personalities from entrepreneurship, culture and entertainment. Over the years, the likes of Pippo Baudo, Carlo Verdone, Alessandro Siani, Cristian De Sica, Violante Placido, Paolo Ruffini, Oney Tapia, Giobbe Covatta, Giuseppe Tornatore, Luca Dondoni, Fortunato Cerlino, Cristina D’Avena, have participated in the Fabula Prize. Mario Venuti, Enrico Montesano, Gigi & Ross, Giucas Casella, Lino Banfi, Riccardo Rossi, Luca Ward, Maurizio Mattioli and Nello Salza.

See also  «Summer '85», a touching and nostalgic hymn to adolescence

The days at Fabula end in the entertainment area where every evening there are musical and entertainment moments entirely dedicated to the world of children.

Find out more
Find out more

You may also like

Burberry Unveils Spring/Summer 2023 Collection – DoNews

Wired Productions Releases Music Label “Black Razor Records”...

The Lost Futures of Mark Fisher

Marshall Releases Obsidian Black Limited Edition Products Diamond...

EXO’s Park Chanyeol is officially discharged as the...

Exposing the quotation of celebrities bringing goods: Zhao...

Brigitte Lin talks about the fire in the...

The movie “Life and Death EOD” is scheduled...

The National Day video shows the true content...

Japanese actor Kajita Touma dies suddenly at only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy