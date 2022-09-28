Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called “Fabula” and for twelve years it has been the award dedicated to young people who want to tell stories. The good ones, though. Those with a happy ending, where the good ones win and the bad ones lose. Stories written – and told – by children aged 8 to 20 who want to regain possession of a space of imagination and creativity at a time when it seems that technology has surpassed both.

The Fabula Award is a cultural initiative born in 2010 in the city of Bellizzi, in the province of Salerno, from an idea of ​​Andrea Volpe – radio and television communicator and author – with the aim of stimulating children’s creativity through writing. But not only. To enhance the initiative there is the basic idea that the growth of a territory passes through the enhancement of the talent of the little ones. Thus, writing becomes a tool that helps to grow and dream, with a nod to the professions of the entertainment world. And culture. If only because the catchment area of ​​young story writers is schools of all levels (from this year university students can also participate).

A fairy tale set in the places of origin of the boys

The children are asked to write a story – moral included – set in their places of origin. Then, in the second phase, there is the actual participation in the prize: for six days – in the square in the center of the village and at the municipal library – the children take part in a series of afternoon workshops, the topic of which has been chosen. from them in the meetings held months before in the schools participating in the project. And then, the mini debates with personalities from entrepreneurship, culture and entertainment. Over the years, the likes of Pippo Baudo, Carlo Verdone, Alessandro Siani, Cristian De Sica, Violante Placido, Paolo Ruffini, Oney Tapia, Giobbe Covatta, Giuseppe Tornatore, Luca Dondoni, Fortunato Cerlino, Cristina D’Avena, have participated in the Fabula Prize. Mario Venuti, Enrico Montesano, Gigi & Ross, Giucas Casella, Lino Banfi, Riccardo Rossi, Luca Ward, Maurizio Mattioli and Nello Salza.

The days at Fabula end in the entertainment area where every evening there are musical and entertainment moments entirely dedicated to the world of children.