(Hong Kong news on the 8th) and (Phoebe) got married in 2018 and has a daughter named “Little Pigbi”. In an interview a month ago, he generously revealed that he intends to have a younger sister or younger brother for his daughter. This afternoon, he posted a photo on IG that seems to be an advertisement with his wife In the photo, Chen Zhanpeng embraced his wife’s waist from behind and placed his hands on her stomach, which immediately attracted many netizens to speculate that Shan Wenrou was pregnant with the first sent congratulations one after another, but then Chen Zhanpeng and his wife replied to the media to clarify that it was a “beautiful misunderstanding” and denied that they were happy.

Arrived in Penang for work

In addition, Chen Zhanpeng will come to Malaysia to attend the promotional event on the 15th of this month in conjunction with TVB’s “Thousands of Stars Awards Ceremony 2022” to be held on January 8 next year. However, some fans exposed photos of Chen Zhanpeng at the airport yesterday on IG, and Wrote: “Zhanpeng went to work in Penang today (7th), the work is going well!” The photo shows that Chen Zhanpeng has arrived at Penang Airport.

Chen Zhanpeng, who is recognized as the “warm-hearted father”, said in an interview earlier that he intends to chase after his wife. He also said that no matter whether his daughter or son is good, he and his wife are both open-minded. This afternoon, he posted a photo with his wife on IG. The two were wearing white couple outfits. He was embracing Shan Wenrou, and the two put their hands on Shan Wenrou’s abdomen. He wrote: “Sweetness, from The hearts of two people are connected, every road we walk hand in hand, there are beautiful footprints, looking forward to… “.

Netizens have asked whether a new life is coming, “Have a second child? Congratulations”, “Congratulations first, it seems that there is a second child”, “Waiting for your good news“, “Little pig is like a sister”, “It feels like an advertisement with a second child Pregnancy, it may not be enough for 3 months to be afraid of being stingy.”

However, on the afternoon of the same day, Chen Zhanpeng and Shan Wenrou replied to the Hong Kong media, clarifying that it was a “beautiful misunderstanding”. Chen Zhanpeng pointed out that the “expectation” mentioned in the post was the first time the two collaborated as husband and wife. Shan Wenrou also denied that she was happy: “No! It’s just a different kind of happiness.” She pointed out that this is the first time for the couple to cooperate with each other, so they are looking forward to it, but they have not revealed the details for now! “

Shan Wenrou, who was born in Miss Hong Kong, has been the main host since she entered the industry, but since she got married, she has reduced her front-screen work and concentrated on supporting her husband and daughter. In May of this year, Shan Wenrou switched from the agent contract to the basic artist contract, so she has more time to take care of the family. Earlier, she even became a “wife with you” and took her daughter to accompany her husband to work in China. The family combined work with entertainment .