A plane crashed one of its wings meters from the public, at the Allen Aeroclub Air Festival

this saturday started the 24th edition of the Air Festival that takes place at the Allen Aeroclub. During an acrobatic show, a plane crashed one of its wings against the ground a few meters from the public. The situation went unnoticed by the organization of the event, but not by the attendees who, in addition to the scare, were able to record the moment on video.

“We were in front, and a piece of plastic from the plane flew at us and it continued as if nothing had happened,” said Alejandro, one of the hundreds present at the most popular air event in the area. “Nobody said anything, it seemed like part of the show,” he recounted, although the public is heard screaming in the videos released.

The truth is that after its low flight, the blue LV-X722 had to assess the damage to the right wing that hit the floor of the flying club.

He air festival is he most popular in the Alto Valle for the attractions it offers. However, in the last decade it gained strength and is now recognized throughout Argentina and also in neighboring countries..

This Sunday, May 7, will be the second day of the event that includes baptism flights, skydiving, aerobatics show and hot air balloons.

The blue LV-X722 that struck its wing. Photo: Alejandro Polizzo

So far there were no statements or communications from the Allen flying club and the damage to the fuselage was not revealed either.

