Home » A rare run for the S&P 500 matches the advance at its all-time high
Entertainment

A rare run for the S&P 500 matches the advance at its all-time high

by admin
A rare run for the S&P 500 matches the advance at its all-time high

The S&P 500 index has not fallen more than 1% during 38 consecutive sessionsa RBullish ax that was last matched at the end of 2021 when investor optimism fueled the recovery to its all-time high.

The hype around artificial intelligence has been spurring demand for growth stocksand the technology sector was initially the main driver of the S&P rally, fueled by gains this year of more than 220% for Nvidia Corp.; about 60% for Amazon.com Inc.; 50% to Apple Inc.; and double-digit gains for Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

S&P Merval reaches all-time high boosted by inflow of foreign funds

The breadth has now improved significantly, as 168 stocks in the index are trading just 5% off their 52-week high. About 327 stocks are within 15% of their one-year high.

See also  Actor Yang Haoyu: If you dare to let me come, I will dare to give you a colorful spring-Entertainment-中工网

You may also like

Hollywood Showdown: Film and Television Writers Unite with...

Germán Martitegui is afraid of a MasterChef Argentina...

Shakira Absent from Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix...

The Summer Blockbuster “Fengshen Part I” Set to...

With three Cordoba women on the list, Las...

Hiroshi Fujiwara Launches “FRAGMENT UNIVERSITY”: A Masterclass on...

Aníbal Fernández on the operations in the City:...

Kevin Spacey Faces Trial for Sexual Assault: Prosecutor...

Celebrating Structure and Silhouette: Alexander McQueen’s Inspiring Fashion...

What are the new AFIP measures for SMEs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy