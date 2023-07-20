IBM MQ compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

An IT security warning update for a known vulnerability has been released for IBM MQ. You can find out what affected users should be aware of here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 20, 2023 to a vulnerability for IBM MQ that became known on June 17, 2020. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products IBM WebSphere MQ and IBM MQ are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 7013143 (Status: 07/19/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for IBM MQ – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

IBM MQ Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow denial of service

IBM MQ is a Message Oriented Middleware from IBM.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in IBM MQ and IBM WebSphere MQ to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2020-4310 and CVE-2020-4320.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

IBM WebSphere MQ 7.1 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_mq)

IBM WebSphere MQ 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:websphere_mq)

IBM MQ 9.1 LTS (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 9.1 CD (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 8.0 (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

IBM MQ 9.0 LTS (cpe:/a:ibm:mq)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 7013143 vom 2023-07-19 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin 6239372 vom 2020-06-29 (29.06.2020)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2020-06-16 (17.06.2020)

For more information, see:

IBM Security Bulletin vom 2020-06-16 (17.06.2020)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for IBM MQ. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/17/2020 – Initial version

06/29/2020 – Added new updates from IBM

07/20/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

