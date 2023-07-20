No to smartphones at the table or as sedatives, 10 rules for families – News from pediatricians

The use of digital devices during childhood shouldn’t be prohibited, but it should be limited and done responsibly. No smartphone before 18 months and maximum one hour a day before 6 years. Never use them as sedatives, during meals or before sleeping. And don’t forget to set a good example, also by respecting the online privacy of the child, whose photos are increasingly published in the media from an early age. These are some of the recommendations contained in a ‘Decalogue for the digital health of children and young people’, created by the specialists of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in collaboration with Almaviva.





The handbook was developed as part of the “A school of… digital” project which includes a series of online educational videos. The aim is to teach families to manage devices in a balanced way, explaining to them the functioning of social channels, Metaverse and ChatGpt, but also the consequences of prolonged exposure to screens and the risks of using them without filters and limits. “Devices – says Alberto Villani, head of General Pediatrics – have taken on an increasingly central role in the lives of parents and children. It is very important to provide the tools necessary to develop awareness of this, even more so in the summer, a period in which the very young have a lot of free time”. “Digital – argues Michele Svidercoschi, Director of Communications and Institutional Relations at Almaviva – is both a valuable tool for inclusion and training, it simplifies life and opens up important opportunities, from the education to health fields”.





The Decalogue for the digital health of children and young people therefore answers many of the most common questions, suggesting a conscious approach: 1) No screens under 18 months: it is important for children under 18 months to avoid screens and encourage physical play and exploration of the real world.





2) Between 2 and 6 years old: one hour a day can be granted, preferably divided into 2 or more periods of 20-30 minutes, to explore digital resources in a creative and educational way.





3) From 6 years of age: limit but not prohibit, a maximum limit of 2 hours per day of use must be established, in order to balance time online with sport, reading or studying.





4) A night’s sleep: the use of digital devices one hour before going to bed should be discouraged, to ensure a peaceful and quality rest.





5) The smartphone is not a sedative: devices are often used to calm down in moments of whim or nervousness; instead we must prefer alternatives to manage emotions, such as playing outdoors or drawing.





6) Precious moments with the family: dedicate meals and moments spent with the family to conversations and shared activities, avoiding the use of smartphones and tablets.





7) Digital Time Management: Use time management features provided by smartphone manufacturers to help kids regulate time spent on devices.





8) Protect yourself online: teach the importance of secure passwords and protect their privacy, for example by setting social profiles to private mode and evaluating who follows them online.





9) Educate about online safety: parents are role models for their children, so they must pay attention to the data and contents shared online, showing respect for the privacy of the children themselves.





10) Open communication: maintaining a constructive dialogue, starting with an effort to gain knowledge of the digital world, educating in the critical use of devices.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

