a revolutionary equipment for diagnosis and treatment

The Oulton Institute presented the first Cyclone Kiube Cyclotron in the interior of the country during the month of June. It is a high-tech equipment installed in its medical complex in the center of the Cordovan capital, and which positions Córdoba as a reference in health at a national and regional level.

The equipment developed by IBA Belgium required an investment of some US$10 million and implies a leap for the development of radiopharmaceuticals with an ultra-short half-life for complex diagnoses in the areas of oncology, neurology and cardiology.

The event that took place at the Holiday Inn was attended by executives and leaders from the health sector, as well as members of the Cordoba business community and public sector authorities.

Oulton announced state-of-the-art technology for the health of Córdoba. (Courtesy Oulton)

Among those present were the Minister of Health of Córdoba, Gabriela Barbás; the vice mayor, Daniel Passerini; the rector

from the National University of Córdoba, Jhon Boretto; academic references, ministers from different areas, and, as a personal friend of Oulton, also the political leader Ricardo López Murphy.

The presentation of the Cyclotron, a project that began 14 years ago and which was not exempt from significant difficulties, went through moments of great emotion, particularly when Carlos Oulton, head of the group, recalled the path started in 1978 by 12 doctors and an engineer who shaped the institute.

Visibly moved, Oulton described that process and the firm decision to put Córdoba on the radar of diagnostic medicine.

Currently, with a staff of about 800 employees, the Oulton Institute serves 50,000 patients per month. They assure that this equipment will enable the production of 10 different radiopharmaceuticals to treat chronic non-communicable diseases.

This cyclotron “is a milestone in the universe of scientific and medical analysis,” they explained from the company. Until their arrival, they had to go to suppliers in Buenos Aires.

Executives from the health sector highlighted the contribution that this facility makes to Córdoba because it locates here the production of drugs necessary for both detection and treatment of diseases.

A cyclotron is a particle accelerator for the production of radiopharmaceuticals that are used for studies such as PET CT.

This gives rise to the development of radiopharmacy, which consists of making these substances attach to another compound that functions as transport within the organism. Both are administered to the patient, usually in injectable form.

In a video message, Ambrosio Moreno, IBA RPS Vice President for Latin America, highlighted the significance of Oulton having placed Córdoba at the pinnacle of technological advances. “It is the most advanced cyclotron in the republic”, he highlighted.

For the installation of the equipment, we had the advice of highly specialized construction and metallurgical companies in the development of complex works, such as those carried out in the heart of the block.

