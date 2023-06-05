A woman was shot in the head by motorcycles in Córdoba

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the head during an assault in the Cooperativa Güemes neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

The woman was referred to the Emergency Hospital, where she is “stable” in a common room, police sources confirmed to Profile Cordoba.

The episode occurred on Saturday around 8:00 p.m., in a house on block 7, when at least four motorcycles that were traveling in two different vehicles assaulted a group of people who were at the entrance of a house and asked them for money and the cellphones.

The woman immediately ran into the home to try to close the door. At that moment, one of the thieves fired a shot that hit him in the head.

The assailants entered the house and seized cell phones and a television and then escaped, without having yet been arrested.

The case is being investigated by the 2nd Turn I District Prosecutor’s Office, headed by Lourdes Quagliatti.