The independent film label A24 has officially released the first poster of the new movie “Beau Is Afraid” (formerly known as “Disappointment Blvd.”) directed by “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster, starring actor Joaquin Phoenix.

From the official picture, you can see a boy in gray silk pajamas (it is speculated that it may be the young appearance of the character played by Joaquin Phoenix) and continues the style of Ari Aster, suggesting something exciting on the smiling face. An element of uneasiness.

It is reported that “Beau Is Afraid” may be based on Ari Aster’s past micro-films, such as the 6-minute short film “Beau” released in 2011 and performed by Billy Mayo. According to Ari Aster’s previous statement, his next film will be It will be a 4-hour “Nightmare Comedy” with unique surreal features. The clues about the movie seem to be rich, but no more plot details have been revealed so far. In fact, how it will develop will need to be announced in the future. content.

In addition to Joaquin Phoenix, other cast members include Nathan Lane, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Patti LuPone, Amy Ryan, Parker Posey and others. The film is expected to be released next year, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.