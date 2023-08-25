AAPE and VANS Collaborate for New Camouflage-themed Shoe Collection This Autumn

AAPE and VANS Collaborate to Launch New Joint Series of Shoes

In an exciting collaboration, streetwear brand AAPE and iconic shoe brand VANS are set to release a new series of shoes this autumn. The joint venture combines the classic shoe models SK8-HI and AUTHENTIC with AAPE’s signature camouflage elements, resulting in a collection that perfectly blends both brands’ identities.

The shoes in the series are predominantly presented in army green and light gray, serving as the main colors. The body of the shoes is crafted using solid color suede stitched with camouflage canvas, instantly drawing attention to the unique partnership. A striking “lightning” design is added to the hemming of the sole, showcasing the AAPE logo and the brand’s “apes and planet earth” slogan, further elevating the design of the shoes.

In a thoughtful touch, the details of the shoes are carefully selected in different colors to enhance the visual appeal. All four shoe models feature eye-catching red and black tongue labels, while bright pink leather side stripes and pink stitching adorn the AUTHENTIC pair. Both pairs of shoes also showcase a pink VANS side shoe logo and are embroidered with a pink AAPE brand logo on the back. Meanwhile, the two light gray shoes incorporate sky blue details, adding another level of visual interest to these already eye-catching products. The collection truly captures the essence of the collaboration and proudly displays its joint identity.

Fans and enthusiasts of both brands can mark their calendars as the series is set to debut on the official channel of the brand on September 8. The SK8-HI BOLT and AUTHENTIC BOLT models will be available for purchase at RMB 769 and RMB 639 respectively. This highly anticipated collaboration is sure to be a hit among streetwear and sneaker enthusiasts, combining the best of both worlds in terms of style and design.

Don’t miss out on this exciting collection that perfectly marries AAPE’s iconic camouflage elements with VANS’ timeless shoe models. Stay tuned for the official release and grab yourself a pair of these must-have shoes!

