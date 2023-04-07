AAS released the modular synthesizer plug-in Multiphonics CV-2, adding 15 new modules, and can be used as an effect plug-in in DAW.

The Multiphonics CV-2 has amazing sonic toning capabilities and a unique sonic character. Allowing you to dive deep into the fascinating world of modular synthesis, a powerful yet simple ecosystem for exploring, experimenting, creating, learning, and playing.

New features and improvements in Multiphonics CV-2

Modular effects plug-in: Multiphonics CV-2 can now be used as an effects plug-in in a DAW as well as processing audio input.

15 brand new modules: including filters, saturators, pokers, gates, splitters, crossfaders, midsides, panners, and more.

New Presets: The all-new preset library contains 150 new synth and effect presets created by renowned sound designers.

Improved Workflow: Easily and quickly patch and adjust parameters with stereo, one-to-many modules, many-to-many modules, and multi-module operations.

Scalable User Interface: Scalable and patchable user interface to optimize the playing or patching experience.

Stereo capabilities have been added to six modules, and audio input processing features have also been enhanced.

New and improved browser that allows efficient navigation of preset libraries, user presets, expansion sound packs and module libraries when selecting presets.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/_vwsMbBiQvQ)

Multiphonics CV-2 for Windows/Mac (Apple silicon compatible) systems, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats, initial special price: $99 (original price: $149); comes with 2 additional expansion packs and more presets Original Multiphonics CV-1 upgrade price: $49.

Download the trial version from the official website: https://www.applied-acoustics.com/multiphonics-cv-2/