AAS released the modular synthesizer plug-in Multiphonics CV-2, adding 15 new modules, and can be used as an effect plug-in in DAW.
The Multiphonics CV-2 has amazing sonic toning capabilities and a unique sonic character. Allowing you to dive deep into the fascinating world of modular synthesis, a powerful yet simple ecosystem for exploring, experimenting, creating, learning, and playing.
New features and improvements in Multiphonics CV-2
- Modular effects plug-in: Multiphonics CV-2 can now be used as an effects plug-in in a DAW as well as processing audio input.
- 15 brand new modules: including filters, saturators, pokers, gates, splitters, crossfaders, midsides, panners, and more.
- New Presets: The all-new preset library contains 150 new synth and effect presets created by renowned sound designers.
- Improved Workflow: Easily and quickly patch and adjust parameters with stereo, one-to-many modules, many-to-many modules, and multi-module operations.
- Scalable User Interface: Scalable and patchable user interface to optimize the playing or patching experience.
- Stereo capabilities have been added to six modules, and audio input processing features have also been enhanced.
- New and improved browser that allows efficient navigation of preset libraries, user presets, expansion sound packs and module libraries when selecting presets.
Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/_vwsMbBiQvQ)
Multiphonics CV-2 for Windows/Mac (Apple silicon compatible) systems, supports VST/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats, initial special price: $99 (original price: $149); comes with 2 additional expansion packs and more presets Original Multiphonics CV-1 upgrade price: $49.
Download the trial version from the official website: https://www.applied-acoustics.com/multiphonics-cv-2/