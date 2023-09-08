Antonela Roccuzzo Shines at Tiffany Event as Brand Ambassador with Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Antonella Roccuzzo, wife of soccer superstar Lionel Messi, recently stole the spotlight at an event hosted by renowned international jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. While Messi was busy playing in the World Cup qualifiers with the Argentine team, Roccuzzo took the opportunity to showcase her stylish presence as the brand’s ambassador. With over 36 million social media followers, Roccuzzo has become a well-known influencer in her own right, partnering with various brands and engaging in specific campaigns on platforms like Instagram.

Roccuzzo shared exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of her trip to Mexico, where the event took place, on her Instagram stories. The video showcased the breathtaking view from her hotel window, generating excitement among her followers. In another photo, she expressed her gratitude for the stunning jewelry she was about to wear, revealing a sketch of the pieces designed by Jean Schlumberger.

One of the highlights was a diamond-filled, chain-style bracelet adorned with gold horseshoes. Roccuzzo proudly displayed the bracelet on her wrist, which perfectly complemented the tattoos she has of her sons’ names, Mateo and Ciro. Later, she shared her complete look for the event on Instagram, donning a white satin dress with a low neckline and slit. Accompanied by matching low sandals, her white nail polish discreetly highlighted the jewelry, including two bracelets and a ring. Her necklace and earrings, designed in the shape of a flower, added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

Roccuzzo’s hair was styled in a semi-updo with a half ponytail, allowing her necklace and earrings to take center stage. Her makeup was kept subtle, enhancing her natural beauty. The post quickly gained traction, accumulating over two million likes and numerous comments from fans, friends, and celebrities. Even Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, left a comment, simply calling Roccuzzo “beautiful” alongside a red heart emoji. But the most significant message came from Messi himself, who showered his wife with love by leaving two emojis with hearts for eyes.

Aside from her collaborations with established brands, Roccuzzo also showcases her entrepreneurial spirit by operating her family’s children’s clothing brand in Rosario. Recently, she launched a new collection and enlisted the daughters of former soccer player Martín Demichelis and Evangelina Anderson as models. The girls, Lola and Emma, previously lived in Europe and caught Roccuzzo’s attention, leading her to choose them for the campaign. This venture adds to Roccuzzo’s expanding career in the world of design and fashion.

In 2017, Roccuzzo and her close friend Sofia Baldi, who is Luis Suárez’s wife, opened a Ricky Sarkany store in Barcelona. More recently, Roccuzzo launched a limited collection of cell phone cases, with proceeds benefiting Equality Now, a foundation that supports vulnerable children.

Antonella Roccuzzo continues to make waves both as an influencer and a businesswoman, cementing her status as a prominent figure in the world of fashion and design.

