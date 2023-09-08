Apple Set to Unveil iPhone 15 with Major Change: Ditching Lightning Charger for USB-C

Apple Set to Introduce iPhone 15 with Revolutionary Change

Apple is just days away from unveiling its highly anticipated iPhone 15, and rumors suggest that it will come with a significant alteration that could revolutionize the charging experience for users. The tech giant is expected to ditch its proprietary Lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging, a move that could speed up the charging process across various devices and brands.

This change comes less than a year after the European Union passed legislation mandating that smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable speakers, and other small devices support USB-C charging by 2024. The aim of this law is to reduce the number of chargers and cables that consumers must deal with when purchasing new devices, allowing them to mix and match devices and chargers from different manufacturers.

Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight, describes this move as the biggest alteration to the iPhone’s design in years, although not a drastic one. This is because Apple has already switched its iPads and MacBooks to USB-C charging, but had resisted doing the same for the iPhone.

Last year, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, publicly acknowledged the value of the Lightning charger while noting that compliance with the EU mandate was inevitable. Although Apple has expressed concerns about the environmental impact of disposing of old Lightning chargers, the company also has economic reasons to oppose the change.

The EU’s decision is part of a broader effort to combat e-waste, but it could initially lead to more waste as consumers ditch their Lightning cables. Apple may need to develop a Lightning cable recycling program to address this issue.

The Lightning charger was introduced by Apple alongside the iPhone 5 in 2012, replacing the 30-pin dock connector and enabling faster charging with its reversible design. It also created a thriving accessories business for Apple, as users had to purchase a $30 Lightning adapter to connect their devices to older docks and speaker systems. The transition to USB-C may jeopardize this ecosystem and Apple’s control over it.

It remains unclear whether the switch to USB-C will apply to all new iPhone 15 models or only the Pro devices. The switch alone might not be the sole incentive for users to upgrade, but it could attract those who have resisted the iPhone due to its charging limitations.

While iPhone 15 devices are expected to come with a new USB-C cable in the box, obtaining additional charging cables should not be difficult or expensive since USB-C is already widely used in other devices, including Apple’s own iPads and MacBooks.

Apple may also consider eliminating wired charging altogether in favor of wireless charging, but this is unlikely to occur in the near future due to the slower speed of wireless charging compared to wired charging.

The unveiling of the iPhone 15 with USB-C charging marks a significant milestone for Apple and signifies a step towards embracing universal charging standards, offering users more convenience and compatibility with their devices.

