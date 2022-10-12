Home Entertainment AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club Uniforms
Entertainment

AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club Uniforms

by admin
AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club Uniforms

Italian football club AC Milan announced earlier this month that Off-White™ would become the club’s Style and Culture Curator, and fans are looking forward to the appearance of collaborative merchandise under the new partnership. The brand then officially released the official off-site uniform recently, and launched the new “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve” campaign.

The debut suit has a formal and casual look. The formal uniform consists of a double-breasted suit with a vertical line on the back and a jersey number next to it. A highlight of the jacket is the bright orange label on the cuff. The collection’s base pieces also include a T-Shirt with OFF on the front, a pointed-toe belt with silver Off-White™, white sneakers and a scarf. The casual uniform is followed by the Varsity Jacket in beige and white with multiple graphic and logo elements on the front and back.

Although these pieces are designed for AC Milan, the off-white Varsity Jacket is available on Off-White™ official website from now until October 23rd, priced at $4,360, and interested readers may wish to check it out.

See also  Avita 011 STUDIO limited time exhibition flashed in Beijing

You may also like

After the holiday, these five new watches are...

Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live...

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

Key’s solo concert has been sold out and...

“Miss Sherlock 2” new trailer returns to Baker...

Wu Hyuk and Kid Milli have successively put...

Xiong Dailin gave 101 roses to her husband,...

A different story in “The Big Exam” featuring...

From the positive energy topic of “group domination”...

Sustainable Amazon: deliveries with hydrogen trucks from 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy