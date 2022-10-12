Italian football club AC Milan announced earlier this month that Off-White™ would become the club’s Style and Culture Curator, and fans are looking forward to the appearance of collaborative merchandise under the new partnership. The brand then officially released the official off-site uniform recently, and launched the new “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve” campaign.

The debut suit has a formal and casual look. The formal uniform consists of a double-breasted suit with a vertical line on the back and a jersey number next to it. A highlight of the jacket is the bright orange label on the cuff. The collection’s base pieces also include a T-Shirt with OFF on the front, a pointed-toe belt with silver Off-White™, white sneakers and a scarf. The casual uniform is followed by the Varsity Jacket in beige and white with multiple graphic and logo elements on the front and back.

Although these pieces are designed for AC Milan, the off-white Varsity Jacket is available on Off-White™ official website from now until October 23rd, priced at $4,360, and interested readers may wish to check it out.