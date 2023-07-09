Home » Acclaimed Canadian Director Xavier Dolan Announces Retirement from Film Production
Acclaimed Canadian Director Xavier Dolan Announces Retirement from Film Production

Acclaimed Canadian Director Xavier Dolan Announces Retirement from Film Production

Canadian director Xavier Dolan shocks fans with sudden retirement announcement from film production

Renowned Canadian director Xavier Dolan, known for his self-written, directed, and acted work “I Killed My Mother/J’ai tué ma mère,” has stunned fans with his recent announcement of retirement from film production. At just 19 years old, Dolan won three awards at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, establishing himself as a promising talent in the industry.

In an interview with Spanish media outlet “El Pais,” Dolan expressed his weariness and lack of motivation to continue making films. He cited disappointment with the industry and audience as the main reason behind his decision. “I don’t want to spend two years on a project that almost no one sees,” Dolan lamented. His dedication and enthusiasm poured into previous projects left him questioning his own abilities.

“I want to spend time with my family and friends, shoot commercials, save money to build a house. I don’t feel sad because I just want to live another way, try a different life,” Dolan explained, revealing his desire for a different path.

The news of Dolan’s retirement sent shockwaves through the film community, prompting him to clarify his decision through an Instagram post. While he will no longer work within the film genre, he assured fans that he will continue to create. Dolan expressed interest in exploring commercial music videos and film and television dramas.

Fans and industry professionals alike have expressed their continued support for Dolan’s creative endeavors, eagerly anticipating his future projects outside of the film industry.

