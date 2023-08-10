Acclaimed Small Theater Cantonese Opera ‘Golden Lotus’ Wins Multiple Awards

“Small Theater Cantonese Opera ‘Golden Lotus’ Receives Five Awards in Opera Season”

On the evening of August 6, the Guangdong Provincial Theater in Guangzhou hosted the Cantonese opera “Golden Lotus” at the Zhusigang Small Theater. The opera, produced by Duan Yifang, written by Chen Yunsheng, and directed by Hu Jiawei, starred Jiang Wenduan and Li Weicong.

“Golden Lotus” tells the story of Pan Jinlian’s dream. In her dream, she confesses her love to Wu Song, experiences memories of persecution, and reveals the scar of her marriage to Wu Dalang. The play explores Pan Jinlian’s pursuit of love and family, only to be awakened to the tragic reality that none of it actually happened.

Pan Jinlian is portrayed as a complex character with her own joys, sorrows, and struggles. Unlike the traditional depiction of Pan Jinlian, she is portrayed as a relatable girl next door, longing for love and a fulfilling married life. The play delves into the tragedy of a woman bound by societal expectations and the ruling of fate.

According to reports, the small theater production of “Golden Lotus” was awarded five accolades in the “Good Tune·2021 Small Theater Opera Season.” The awards include Best Repertoire, Best Actress (Jiang Wenduan), Best Lighting Design, Best Music Design, and Best Popular Work. Jiang Wenduan’s portrayal of Pan Jinlian was praised for its delicate performance, capturing the character’s innocence, beauty, and internal struggles.

Screenwriter Chen Yunsheng noted that previous opera performances of Pan Jinlian followed a similar pattern, focusing on controversial themes. However, the small theater adaptation of “Golden Lotus” highlights the moment when Pan Jinlian first meets Wu Song and explores her emotional changes and inner struggles. Utilizing techniques such as dreams, flashbacks, and stream of consciousness, the play unveils Pan Jinlian’s tragic life and her instinctive pursuit of lost love.

Director Hu Jiawei emphasized the incorporation of the “whole theater” acting mode in the production of “Golden Lotus.” The play invites the audience to actively engage in the experience as the actors move freely throughout the theater. The audience becomes a part of the performance, becoming co-experiencers and members of the jury in this unique time and space.

The small theater Cantonese opera “Golden Lotus” is set to be presented at the 2023 Xixi Arts Festival in Hangzhou in September.

