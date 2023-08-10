Wall Street little move awaiting Inflation Day. Roblox collapses by 20% after quarterly

Wall Street opens the day of trading with little movement, awaiting the publication of the data on US inflation which will take place tomorrow.

This is the consumer price index (CPI), one of the most important parameters for monitoring the inflation trend and therefore for understanding any future moves on rates by Jerome Powell’s Fed.

The July figure, which will be announced tomorrow August 10, at 2.30 pm Italian time, is expected to rise by 0.2% on a monthly basis and by 3.3% on an annual basis.

In the meantime, the US quarterly season is drawing to a close: more than 90% of the companies listed on the S&P 500 published their second quarter accounts.

Of these, more than 4/5 beat the expectations of the analysts polled by FactSet.

Focus today on Roblox stock, which tumbled 20% after the online gaming platform announced it finished the second quarter of the year with a net loss that widened to $282.8 million, compared to the $176 red. 4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

At around 4 pm Italian time, the Dow Jones loses 0.05%, the S&P 500 retreats 0.09% while the Nasdaq reports it loses 0.35%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

