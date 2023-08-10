Home » Hawaii devastated by fires, the island of Maui burns: at least 6 dead
Health

Hawaii devastated by fires, the island of Maui burns: at least 6 dead

by admin

Afp

The Hawaii are devastated by fires: the flames, fed by the winds of hurricane Dora, are currently out of control. Several people evacuated, with witnesses who tell the media the horror and the panic scenes, describing an apocalyptic situation. One of the hardest hit areas is the city of Lahaina, on theisland of Maui, one of the most popular tourist resorts of the archipelago in the Pacific, where there are at least six dead. The deputy governor of the island speaks of unprecedented fires and invites the population to listen and follow the orders of the authorities.

Fleeing people dive into the ocean, rescued by the Coast Guard Wind-whipped fires have swept through parts of Hawaii, ravaging the historic island city of Maui, forcing evacuations and leading some to flee to the ocean, where they were rescued by the Coast Guard. Acting Governor Sylvia Luke issued an emergency announcement on behalf of Governor Josh Green, who is on his way, and activated the Hawaii National Guard.

See also  Ukrainian war, Kiev: Russian cluster bombs in Zaporizhzhia. Moscow admits: "Difficult situation in Ukraine"

You may also like

Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead – ANSA news...

Tattoo Sonnenceme: How to protect yourself from UV...

Banks, Meloni: “Good tax on extra profits”

Minimum wage, Conte: “From Meloni fake news, Friday...

SpiFa: Initial assessment procedures and patient management are...

Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange, Chelsea blocks the negotiation

Parents as diagnosis motor – medicine and health,...

step back Blues but the deal…

Eris Variant of Sars-CoV-2 Spreading Rapidly in China,...

A dam in Norway collapses, a power plant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy