Acne Studios Introduces New Platt Crackle Bag

Acne Studios’ Platt bag first debuted in the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which takes its name from the Swedish word for “flat.” This time, the brand brings a new iterative update to this iconic single product, launching the Platt Crackle bag, which is inspired by the special crackle effect cowhide used by the brand.

The new Platt Crackle bag has a variety of silhouettes, namely the Platt Mini Crackle, the large Platt Crackle bag for everyday wear, and the Platt Crossbody Crackle bag. The Platt Crossbody Crackle has a boxier silhouette and has elongated shoulder straps and a flap closure.

Each Platt Crackle bag is available in grey-black, turquoise and dark beige as options, and interested readers may wish to pay attention to Acne Studios online and offline channels.