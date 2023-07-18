Actor Wu Yitong Stars in Epic TV Series ‘Kunpeng and the Butterfly’ as a Brother-Supporting Demon

Actor Wu Yitong’s “Kunpeng and Butterfly” turned on the power to perform “Helping Brother Demon”

Recently, directed by Huang Jianzhong, starring Zhang Han and Lin Yun, starring Sheng Yilun and Zhao Yingzi, and starring young actor Wu Yitong, the large-scale epic TV series “Kunpeng and the Butterfly” started filming in Duyun Qinhan Film and Television City.

The play is an ancient costume TV series created based on the original works of “Historical Records” and “Zhuangzi”. It tells the story of the young talented Zhuang Zhou who encountered family difficulties and was exiled to the people, went through difficulties and obstacles to pursue the truth, and realized the true meaning of life. This work spreads positive energy and promotes traditional Chinese culture, which is of positive significance for maintaining social harmony and overcoming people’s impetuous psychology.

This time, the young actor Wu Yitong, who played Zhang Runan in the play, turned into a “brother-supporting demon”. As the wife of the prefect and county magistrate, she broke her heart for her brother who was not up to date, and “helped the brother” MAX. But in the end, under the guidance of Zhuang Zhou, the younger brother turned his back on the wrong path and stepped into the right path, which is considered a complete merit, which is worthy of the elder sister’s painstaking efforts like a mother.

Previously played the role of Peach Blossom in the TV series “Old Nine Gates”; played Tang Siyun in “The Hakka Wind and Cloud”; left a deep impression on the audience. In the web drama “The End of Peerless Girl” and the theater movie “Meeting You”, the guest roles Xiao Huang and intern Xiao Liu respectively, although there are not many roles, they are also very eye-catching.

It is reported that the main creative team of “Kunpeng and Butterfly” has made full preparations in the early stage and strives to create a high-quality masterpiece. We also look forward to Wu Yitong’s wonderful performance in the play!

