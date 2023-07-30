Actress Gao Yuanyuan and Actor Zhao Youting Display Their Love on the Street After 9-Year Marriage

Chinese actress Gao Yuanyuan recently made headlines when she openly displayed her affection for her husband Zhao Youting on the streets of Beijing. Baring her back and tightly holding onto her husband, Gao showed the world just how much she loves him.

The couple, who have been married for nine years, were seen strolling hand in hand, radiating happiness and love. Gao, known for her elegant style and natural beauty, wore a simple black dress, while Zhao looked dapper in a white button-down shirt and black pants.

Their public display of affection not only melted the hearts of onlookers but also served as a testament to the strength of their relationship. It is a rare sight to see such a high-profile couple openly expressing their love in public, especially in a country known for its privacy and modesty.

Gao and Zhao first met on the set of the popular Chinese TV drama “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber” in 2003. Their on-screen chemistry quickly led to a real-life romance, and the couple tied the knot in 2011.

Since then, they have been labeled as one of the most beloved celebrity couples in China. Both Gao and Zhao have successful acting careers, with Gao known for her roles in films like “City of Life and Death” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” while Zhao is famous for his performances in movies such as “Red Cliff” and “Lost in the Moonlight.”

Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to maintain a strong and loving relationship. They have often been praised for their mutual support and respect for each other’s careers.

Gao and Zhao’s public display of affection serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries, even in the fast-paced and sometimes unpredictable world of showbiz. Their genuine affection for each other is an inspiration to many, proving that true love can withstand the test of time.

As the news of Gao and Zhao’s sweet display of love spreads, fans around the world are praising their relationship as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of love. It is truly a joyous sight to see such a beautiful and devoted couple publicly displaying their love for each other.

As for Gao and Zhao, their love story continues to captivate the hearts of many, and their recent public display of affection will undoubtedly be remembered as a testament to their unwavering bond. May their love for each other continue to shine brightly for many years to come.

