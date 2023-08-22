Adamari López: From Television Star to Entrepreneur and Influencer

Headline: Adamari López: From TV Star to Successful Entrepreneur and Influencer

Subtitle: The Hispanic television star expands her portfolio with a new online business and continues to make waves on social media

At 52 years old, Adamari López has solidified her status as one of the most recognized stars on Hispanic television. However, her success extends far beyond the small screen. In recent years, López has ventured into entrepreneurship, embraced her role as an influencer, authored books, and even capitalized on her weight loss journey.

At the end of 2022, Toni Costa’s ex-partner set up her own business called AxA, an online kitchen accessories store. Aiming to inspire her daughter Alaïa, López promotes the idea that success is achieved through hard work and effort. The store offers a range of aprons and cleaning cloths for mothers and children, with prices ranging from $20 to $35.

But López’s entrepreneurial spirit doesn’t stop there. Beyond television, she maintains a significant presence on social networks with an impressive following of 8.8 million on Facebook and 8.7 million on Instagram. While it is unclear if she monetizes her videos, López certainly leverages her digital profiles to promote brands and ventures, generating profit from her large audience.

In addition to her business ventures, López has also ventured into the literary world. Recognizing the curiosity of her fans, she has written two autobiographical books, ‘Viviendo’ (2012) and ‘Amando’ (2015). The books offer an intimate look into her life and experiences. ‘Viviendo’ can be purchased for $7.99 in its Kindle version on Amazon, while ‘Amando’ is available for $19.99 on the AxA website.

López’s weight loss journey has also become a source of income for the star. The before and after transformation of Luis Fonsi’s ex-wife has garnered significant interest, leading her to become an ambassador for Weight Watchers. In April 2023, she even joined forces with a chain of American gyms to offer exercise classes.

It seems entrepreneurship runs in López’s blood. Her family owns Carrasco López Funeral Home, a funeral home in Puerto Rico that has been in operation since 1981. Adamari, along with her three siblings, manages the company. Her business acumen and success have undoubtedly contributed to her estimated $5 million net worth, although the actress and host prefers to keep her earnings private.

Adamari López’s journey from television star to successful entrepreneur and influencer serves as an inspiration to many. Her ability to diversify her ventures and tap into various industries showcases her versatility and determination. As she continues to expand her empire, it is clear that there are no limits to her achievements.

