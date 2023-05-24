adidas Football for Prada Joint Football Boot Series Official Debut

adidas and Prada jointly released the “adidas Football for Prada” series, which is based on the iconic adidas football shoes and ingeniously combines Prada’s elegant style and adidas’ unique high-performance football technology. This series renews the three major adidas main forces Shoes: Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure and X Crazyfast.

The two companies have worked closely together to explore and celebrate the unique core qualities of each company, and merge them to create this new collection with men’s and women’s styles. The luxurious fabrics, craftsmanship and design details for which Prada Linea Rossa is known reinvent adidas’ performance shoes and bring them back to life. The lining and uppers of all the sneakers in the suit are made of high-quality leather, which is a fresh attempt by adidas in the use of fabrics in the football field. Each shoe in the collection features a simple black, white and silver monochrome base color and is embellished with Linea Rossa’s signature bold red logo for design consistency.

The design language of this series will also be fully demonstrated in the video game “FIFA 23 Ultimate Team™” in the form of exclusive suits: jerseys and shorts will also be in black and white, in this way from offline to online, all-round tribute Prada’s partnership with adidas.

The adidas Football for Prada collection will be available on the adidas CONFIRMED App from May 22 to 25, 2023, and in limited quantities on prada.com and selected Prada stores on May 25, 2023.