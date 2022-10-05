Home Entertainment adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Theme Colorway Officially Released
adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Theme Colorway Officially Released

adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Theme Colorway Officially Released

To celebrate the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever), adidas has officially released the new UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA themed for the film.

The shoe is based on a black Primeknit upper with white threads woven into the mesh. A discreet honeycomb design accents the toe guard, followed by a reflective element in the stark white line of the toe cap, and the heel support mold features a pattern in a combination of black and silver. In addition, the slogan “WAKANDA FOREVER” runs through the black shoelaces with the word Wakandan, and is also equipped with spherical decorations. The shoes are finally equipped with a white full-length BOOST midsole and a black and purple Continental rubber outsole to complete the design.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” theme adidas UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA has landed on the brand’s official website, priced at $ 200, interested readers may wish to go to know.

