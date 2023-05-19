Advances in public services and social development in the Pocho department

In the department of Pocho, the Government of Córdoba is carrying out various works and programs that seek to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants and promote integral development. In this regard, important achievements were made in terms of public services, education, social assistance and housing.

In the area of ​​public services, we completed the work to supply drinking water to Salsacate and Taninga, which involved the reconditioning, completion, and start-up of the water treatment plant that benefits more than 3,600 inhabitants. In addition, the construction of a new catchment work was carried out and a new water treatment system was implemented, as well as drinking water distribution networks.

Another advance in the department was the energy transition in numerous localities thanks to the main gas pipelines and the Conectar Gas Industria program. In particular, works were carried out in Salsacate and Tala Cañada, which allow the connection of a greater number of neighbors to this essential service.

Work is also being carried out so that the General José de San Martín de Salsacate school is connected to natural gas and progress is being made so that Ipet No. 170 in that town has the service. In Tala Cañada, work is being done so that three schools can connect to the service.

In addition, we completed the electrical energy works to supply the service to the Las Lecheras area.

Education and social assistance

In the educational field, with the Aurora program we built seven new classrooms, which contributes to improving the educational conditions of students. And we created three rooms for kindergartens. In the Salsacate and Villa del Pocho Nursery Rooms, assistance is provided to 54 children.

We are also building a Social Sports Center in Chancaní, with the aim of improving spaces for sports practice and promoting physical activity. And a Punto Mujer space was set up in Villa de Pocho.

Lastly, we worked to reduce the housing deficit in the most vulnerable population with the delivery of 32 Seed Homes in the department.

These advances demonstrate the government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of the region, both in improving basic services and in promoting education, social assistance, and housing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

