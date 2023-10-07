AEONS OF ASHES

The Wasteland Chronicles

(Melodic Death Metal)

Label: Running Wild Productions

Format: (LP)

Release: 23.09.2023

AEONS OF ASHES took almost ten years since their debut “Shutdown” to release their second album “The Wasteland Chronicles”. And it seems that the time was deliberately taken to finalize this 21-track work. On the one hand, there were four EPs beforehand – most recently “Determination” – but a lot has also happened in the band structure. A guitarist and the drummer have been swapped in the meantime and July Fellner, who has recently been supporting frontman Tim Sklenitzka on the growls, is also new to the line-up.

It turned out to be a big concept album with a neat presentation and a lot of attention to detail. Between almost every melo-death crusher there is a short interlude, sometimes musical, sometimes atmospheric, that underlines the concept. I’m not always the biggest fan of ideas like this, as it often breaks the flow a little too much and in this case everything doesn’t flow together in a completely coherent and fluid way. Thanks to streaming services, you can detox the tracklist yourself in a playlist. But that is and remains a matter of taste.

AEONS OF ASHES fish in many genres with their second album and don’t really commit themselves. The basic idea is still melodic death metal, but spiced up with black, classic death and also thrash metal elements. Between the brutal and well-thought-out attacks there are also quiet, atmospheric moments that take place either with clean guitars or even the acoustic guitar.

But the tracks are primarily good, the duets between the deeper grunts from Tim and the higher screams from July, which tends towards Angela Gossow (Ex-ARCH ENEMY), work wonderfully and “The Wasteland Chronicles” plays like that in other ways too all genre pieces. However, the whole thing has a lot of rough edges and could appear a little more polished in terms of production if you compare it with the international competition. But here too, the rawer approach is again a matter of taste, because the material shoots even nastier.

Even if there are no real hit candidates on the second album by AEONS OF ASHES and I would have liked a little more line in the whole thing for an opulent conceptual work of this caliber, the St. Pölten men and women deliver an ambitious and interesting album that is wonderful This band shows potential. Even though I still see room for improvement, this is a pure piece of melodic death metal that will delight genre fans.

Tracklist „The Wasteland Chronicles“:

1. Ascendancy

2. A Dormant Peril

3. Chapter 3 – In The Hallway

4. Time Is A Lie

5. Chapter 5 – Dark Rites

6. The Alchemyst

7. Chapter 7 – Waves From The Abyss

8. Requiem

9. Chapter 9 – 4le4’s Spell

10. Walk with us

11. Chapter 11 – S4r4r’s Demise

12.F4v5t

13. Chapter 13 – Arrival Of The Crows

14. The Awakening

15. Chapter 15 – Temple Of Hekate

16. The Realisation

17. SurRealisation

18. Chapter 18 – Thunderclouds

19. Ring of St0nes

20. Chapter 20 – The Thread Of Fate

21. The Night the Darkness Died

Total playing time: 55:59

Band-Links:

