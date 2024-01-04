AEW Rampage January 5, 2024: Quick Results and Fight Highlights

Last night, All Elite Wrestling held a new episode of AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Following the TBS broadcast, attendees at the venue were treated to live recordings of AEW Rampage.

The upcoming Friday show will feature three fights, with some already confirmed by the company. The Hardys, Hikaru Shida, and Wheeler Yuta were among the fighters and teams in action for the fans in the arena. Additional behind-the-scenes segments will complete the episode, which will be broadcast this Friday on TNT Drama and Triller TV.

Here are the quick results of the recording day:

– The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Mark Briscoe defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.

– Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jay.

– Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Kennedi Copeland and Notorious Mimi.

– Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander for the ROH PURE Championship in the main event.

Stay tuned for the broadcast of AEW Rampage on Friday to catch all the action.

