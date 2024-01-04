Home » AEW Rampage January 5, 2024: Quick Results and Fight Highlights
Entertainment

AEW Rampage January 5, 2024: Quick Results and Fight Highlights

by admin
AEW Rampage January 5, 2024: Quick Results and Fight Highlights

Last night, All Elite Wrestling held a new episode of AEW Dynamite at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Following the TBS broadcast, attendees at the venue were treated to live recordings of AEW Rampage.

The upcoming Friday show will feature three fights, with some already confirmed by the company. The Hardys, Hikaru Shida, and Wheeler Yuta were among the fighters and teams in action for the fans in the arena. Additional behind-the-scenes segments will complete the episode, which will be broadcast this Friday on TNT Drama and Triller TV.

Here are the quick results of the recording day:

– The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and Mark Briscoe defeated Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade.
– Hikaru Shida defeated Anna Jay.
– Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander defeated Kennedi Copeland and Notorious Mimi.
– Wheeler Yuta defeated Komander for the ROH PURE Championship in the main event.

Stay tuned for the broadcast of AEW Rampage on Friday to catch all the action.

See also  Marcos Ginocchio and an unexpected revelation: he has not yet received the Big Brother award

You may also like

Designer sneakers for men: The ultimate guide to...

Attracting Success and Love: Pisces Horoscope for the...

81st Golden Globe Awards: “Oppenheimer” and “Succession” Lead...

at the Dialogue the circle closes

vasco Rossi, the “Alba chiara” coin arrives, the...

Salehe Bembury Unveils New Collaboration with Crocs: Introducing...

Drown In Sulphur – Dark Secrets Of The...

2024 brings abundant blessings for Virgo: Horoscope predictions...

Golden Globe: for “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Creatures!” an...

Dapeng’s “Golden Horn King” Appearance at Hangzhou Roadshow...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy